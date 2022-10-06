Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,329 in the last 365 days.

Transit Visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, 6 October 2022

Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his transit in Singapore on 6 October 2022.
 
Prime Minister Lee and Prime Minister Marrero reaffirmed the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and Cuba, and the strong cooperation between both countries at multilateral fora such as the United Nations. As Singapore and Cuba commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, both countries look forward to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing trade and deepening our people-to-people ties.
 
Prime Minister Marrero was separately hosted to dinner by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

 
.     .     .     .     .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
6 OCTOBER 2022

 

Cuba 1

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcoming His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba.

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information

 

Cuba 2

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meeting with His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba.

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information

You just read:

Transit Visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, 6 October 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.