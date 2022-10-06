Transit Visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, 6 October 2022

Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his transit in Singapore on 6 October 2022.



Prime Minister Lee and Prime Minister Marrero reaffirmed the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and Cuba, and the strong cooperation between both countries at multilateral fora such as the United Nations. As Singapore and Cuba commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, both countries look forward to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing trade and deepening our people-to-people ties.



Prime Minister Marrero was separately hosted to dinner by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcoming His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba.

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information