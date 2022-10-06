Dermocosmetics Market Size Hits $130.46 Billion by 2030 At A CAGR 11.1% | Key Player - Shiseido, Bausch Health, ZO Skin

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dermocosmetics Market,” The dermocosmetics market size was valued at $51.10 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. Dermocosmetics is a combination of two medical branches i.e., cosmetics and dermatology. Dermocosmetics aids all beauty concerns such as oily skin, dry skin, skin conditions like pimples, acne, marks, blemishes, and others. Evolving role of cosmetics in skin care is primarily due to scientific and technological advancements that have changed our understanding of normal skin physiology and how cosmetics modify the appearance of the skin.

Diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the complexion, scalp, nails, oral cavity, genital, and others are all covered in the field of modern medicine known as dermocosmetics. Derma products, often known as dermatological products or derma products, are goods used in dermatology. It involves skin-type-specific cosmetic care and beauty products.

Key Take Away

The report provides in depth analysis regarding dermocosmetics market demand over the foercast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dermocosmetics Industry

Sales of dermocosmetics is directly proportional to demand from chemicals, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry. However, import & export, supply chain, and manufacturing units producing dermocosmetics products were negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected production and demand for dermocosmetics due to disrupted supply chain.

Dermocosmetics had a minor increase in demand because it was one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy skin routine during the pandemic. People found it impossible to continue their therapy sessions due to the lockdown restrictions in various countries. As a result, dermocosmetics became a viable option for consumers to continue their skincare practices.

Furthermore, dermatologists began offering online sessions and providing profitable prospects for market players to develop reputation. During the pandemic, however, market expansion was limited by the unavailability of raw materials and a shift in consumer preferences.

As per the study, dermocosmetics market analyis the market is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the the second wave and concerns regarding the supposed third wave.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global dermocosmetics market based on product, treatment, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The haircare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the skin segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hair segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospital segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analysed in the global dermocosmetics market report include AbbVie, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dermocosmetics market. These market players have made remarkable use of numerous strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry, and to establish a competitive edge in the market. The report assists in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

