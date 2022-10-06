At 4.90% CAGR, Global Chloromethane Market Size to Hit USD 6562.74 Million by 2028 - Industry Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The global chloromethane market is driven primarily by rising silicone usage in cosmetic and medicinal products during the projected period. The key players are covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., AGC Chemicals Ltd., Occidental Chemical Corp., AkzoNobel N.V., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., INEOS Group, Gujarat Alkalies, Chemicals Ltd., and others.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Chloromethane Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Methylene Chloride, Methyl Chloride, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloroform, Others), By Application (Refrigerant, Industrial Solvent, Silicone Polymers, Laboratory Chemicals, Chemical Intermediates, Methylating& Chlorinating Agent, Propellant & Blowing Agent, Catalyst Carrier, Herbicide, Local Anesthetic, Adhesives and Sealants, Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Textile, Automotive, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care Products, Plastics & Rubber, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyzes the chloromethane market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the chloromethane market.

“According to the latest research study, the global Chloromethane Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4925.30 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6562.74 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Chloromethane Market Overview:

Chloromethane is a chemical substance that belongs to the haloalkanes class of natural compounds. It is a toxic gas that is very flammable and has a sweet odor. Although there is enough chloromethane in nature, it can also be synthesized. Chloromethane is generally produced by the activity of sunlight on biomass and chlorine present in the ocean structure. Chloromethane was initially used as a refrigerant. Because of its toxicity, chloromethane should not be used for personal use. Products containing chloromethanes include methylene chloride, methyl chloride, carbon tetrachloride, and chloroform.

Global Chloromethane Market: Growth Factors

The increased demand for chemical industries will impact the global chloromethanes market's expansion rate. The primary factors driving market expansion are the rising demand for silicone elastomers in different end-use industries such as construction, electronics, & automotive and the rising demand for tire replacements from emerging economies. Factors such as expanding urbanization and the increased usage of silicone in personal & medical applications are also driving the chloromethanes market.

Furthermore, increased passenger vehicle sales and rising affordability will boost the chloromethanes market's growth rate. Furthermore, the increased demand for silicone polymers in the automotive industry due to lightweight vehicles would be a major driver affecting the growth of the chloromethanes market.

Additionally, a growing emphasis on R&D activities aimed at creating innovative processes for producing chloromethanes would generate favorable prospects for the growth of the chloromethanes market. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for perishable foods, technological advancements, and international trade in fresh food goods would present an attractive potential for market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis

The global chloromethane market is segregated based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the market is divided into methylene chloride, methyl chloride, carbon tetrachloride, chloroform, and others. Among these, the methylene chloride segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is divided into refrigerants, industrial solvent, silicone polymers, laboratory chemicals, chemical intermediates, methylating& chlorinating agents, propellants & blowing agents, catalyst carriers, herbicides, local anesthetic, adhesives & sealants, and others. Among these, the silicone polymers segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, textile, automotive, construction, paints & coatings, personal care products, plastics & rubber, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global Chloromethane market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Methylene chloride

Methyl chloride

Carbon tetrachloride

Chloroform

Others

By Application

Refrigerant

Industrial solvent

Silicone polymers

Laboratory chemicals

Chemical intermediates

Methylating& chlorinating agent

Propellant & blowing agent

Catalyst carrier

Herbicide

Local anesthetic

Adhesives and sealants

Others

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Textile

Automotive

Construction

Paints & coatings

Personal care products

Plastics & rubber

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Chloromethane market include -

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Tokuyama Corp.

AGC Chemicals Ltd.

Occidental Chemical Corp.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

INEOS Group

Gujarat Alkalies

Chemicals Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Chloromethanemarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.90% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Chloromethane market size was valued at around US$ 4925.30 Million in2021and is projected to reach US$ 6562.74 Million by 2028.

The main factors propelling market expansion are the soaring demand for silicone elastomers in various end-use sectors, including construction, electronics, and automotive and rising nations' soaring need for tire replacements.

By product, the methylene chloride category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the silicone polymers category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the chloromethane market in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, Application, End-Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global chloromethane market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the chloromethane market. It is expected to be the largest regional market over the projection period. China's massive shale gas resources and wide-ranging feedstock availability are projected to increase the product's production. These factors have also significantly increased the region's chemical manufacturing.

Major corporations now focus on high-opportunity economies such as China and India, where trained labor and raw resources are more easily accessible at lower prices. As a result, these factors likely boost market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

April 2019: Nouryon Company announced that it would begin work on a project to expand its chloromethane production facility in Frankfurt, Germany, to meet increased global customer demand for chloromethane.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4925.30 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6562.74 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., AGC Chemicals Ltd., Occidental Chemical Corp., AkzoNobel N.V., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., INEOS Group, Gujarat Alkalies, Chemicals Ltd., and others. Key Segment By Product, Application, End-Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

