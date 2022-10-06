At 11.4% CAGR, Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size to Hit USD 11.49 Billion by 2026 - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

The Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Is Powered By The Continuous Rise In Demand For Adme Toxicology Testing In Drug Research And Is Due To Technical Advancements In Toxicology Testing Which Are Driving ADME Toxicology Testing Growth Across The World. The key players are covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., (Danaher), Albany Molecular Research Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Life Technologies Corporation, Quintiles, Agilent Technologies, Accelrys Inc., (Dassault Systemes BIOVIA), Catalent, Covance Inc. (LabCorp), Charles River Laboratories International Inc., General Electric Company (Healthcare), MiltenyiBiotec, and others.

According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "ADME Toxicology Testing Market By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput, Molecular Imaging, and OMICS Technology), By Application (Systemic Toxicity, Renal Toxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, and Other Toxicities), By Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In-Silica, and Ex-Vivo), and By End-User (Cosmetics & Household Products, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Industry, Food Industry, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026"

“According to the latest research study, the of global ADME Toxicology Testing Market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11.49 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Overview:

In clinical trials on causes and systemic reactions like medicinal, chemical, and genetic reactions, ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion) toxicology testing is used to assess toxic reactions caused by molecules. This toxicology research techniques aid in the manufacture of successful drugs by limiting or preventing toxic reactions in the body. Toxicity thresholds are determined based on the outcomes of a series of experiments carried out in close to natural environments, which reflect almost real-time interactions between the agent and the host.

The demand for new medicines and biological products is increasing as disease incidence rises. This is one of the major reasons behind the use of ADME toxicology tests to avoid candidate drug failure in late-stage clinical trials. In addition, one of the major industry developments is the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) launch of multiple guidance manuals that offer instruction on ADME properties when assessing the safety and effectiveness of a drug candidate. Apart from that, program that calculates ADME automatically is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional in vitro and in vivo studies.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers for the global ADME toxicology testing market is an increase in the number of drug developments, as well as increased demand from several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across the world. Because of reduced prices associated with multiple studies during the drug discovery period, faster time to market for new products and a reduction in the number of drugs fails that happened before, the number of drug failures has decreased. As a result, technical advances such as the use of in silico techniques, which use computer-based analytical methods for faster results, would fuel future demand.

Modern cell-based assays are gaining widespread recognition and will continue to propel this demand in the future. To gain a larger share of the market, companies are now focusing on partnerships, developing new solutions, and improving their products. Growing interest among researchers in ADME toxicology testing due to technological advances. The number of clinical trials being conducted around the world is increasing due to rising healthcare expenditure. Health investment in the rest of the global economy is rising at a significant pace per year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Healthcare spending in low- and middle-income countries is increasing at a rate of about 6% per year, compared to 4% in developing countries. Governments around the world are providing an estimate of about 51% of a company's health budget. As a result of the growth in health-care costs, demand for ADME toxicology testing will rise over the projected period.

Segmentation Analysis

The ADME toxicology testing market is segmented as a technology, application, method, end-user, and region.

By technology segment, the market is segmented into high throughput, OMICS technology, cell culture, and molecular imaging. By application segment, the market is segmented into renal toxicity, systemic toxicity, neurotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, and other toxicities. By method segment, the market is segmented into biochemical assay, cellular assay, ex-vivo, and in-silica.

By end-user segment, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & household products, food industry, animal industry, and others. Geographically, the global ADME toxicology testing market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global ADME Toxicology Testing market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Cell Culture

High Throughput

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

By Application

Systemic Toxicity

Renal Toxicity

Hepatotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Other Toxicities

By Method

Cellular Assay

Biochemical Assay

In-Silica

Ex-Vivo

By End-User

Cosmetics & Household Products

Pharmaceutical Industry

Animal Industry

Food Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global ADME Toxicology Testing market include -

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Promega Corporation

Beckman Coulter Inc

(Danaher)

Albany Molecular Research Inc

Eurofins Scientific SE

Life Technologies Corporation

Quintiles

Agilent Technologies

Accelrys Inc

(Dassault Systemes BIOVIA)

Catalent

Covance Inc. (LabCorp)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

General Electric Company (Healthcare)

MiltenyiBiotec

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the ADME Toxicology Testingmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the ADME Toxicology Testing market size was valued at around US$ 5.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026.

Based on technology, the cell culture category in technology segmentation dominated the technology segmentation in 2019 with market share of around 40% and is expected to continue its dominance in upcoming years.

Based on the application, the systemic toxicity category in application segmentation dominated the application segmentation in 2019 with market share of around 70% and is expected to continue its dominance in upcoming years.

North America region dominated the global ADME toxicology testing market in 2019 with a market share of around 45% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Application, Method, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, North America was the leading market share the global ADME toxicology testing market followed by Europe in 2019. North America is expected to dominate the growth of ADME toxicology testing due to the easy accessibility of diagnosis, and technical advances in the medical industry. The United States has the highest market share. In developed countries, the United States has a one-of-a-kind healthcare infrastructure.

North America accounted leading market share of the market, with throughput/content filtering emerging as a significant contributor. This is due to continuous technical advances in the area, particularly in the United States. Drug research methods based on cell cultures have become increasingly common with businesses attempting to bring a new drug molecule to market. Due to expanded efforts for new medicinal molecules and the introduction of newer technology to raise the quality of medication being supplied,

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a substantial rate over the forecast years. China and Japan are important contributors to business expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 5.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 11.49 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.4% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Key Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., (Danaher), Albany Molecular Research Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Life Technologies Corporation, Quintiles, Agilent Technologies, Accelrys Inc., (Dassault Systemes BIOVIA), Catalent, Covance Inc. (LabCorp), Charles River Laboratories International Inc., General Electric Company (Healthcare), MiltenyiBiotec among others. Key Segment By Technology, Application, Method, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

