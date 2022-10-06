Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,264 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY & INVITATION: Codashop Fan Art Fest exclusive media and creator preview October 7 at Hudson Mercantile, featuring art from Genshin Impact, the blockbuster open-world action RPG

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With New York City welcoming some of the biggest artists, talents and fans in pop culture over the coming days, Coda Payments (“Coda”) is inviting New York media and content creators to attend an exclusive preview of the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest gallery experience on Friday, October 7, just minutes from the Javits Center.

What: Exclusive media and creator preview for Codashop Fan Art Fest, a nationwide contest running from October 8-20, 2022, giving             Genshin Impact fans a chance to submit original art and cosplay for a chance to win a US$5,000 cash prize.
            Food and refreshments to be provided (must be 21+).

Where: Hudson Mercantile, 500 W 36th Street, New York City, 10036

When: Exclusive media and creator preview Friday, October 7, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET
            Public event Saturday, October 8, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Visuals & Interview Opportunities for Exclusive Preview:

  • Specially curated Genshin Impact fan art
  • Panel on the power of online communities featuring celebrated cosplayer Zekia (@aru.rinh) and a leading Genshin Impact voice actor
  • Interview opportunities with Coda Payments spokesperson

To RSVP, please contact Katelin Onishi, North Strategic Public Relationskatelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

 

Attachment 


Katelin Onishi
North Strategic Public Relations
613-883-4684
katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY & INVITATION: Codashop Fan Art Fest exclusive media and creator preview October 7 at Hudson Mercantile, featuring art from Genshin Impact, the blockbuster open-world action RPG

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.