1 Selling Dated Products Brand* Announces New Collection That Encourages Gratitude

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take charge of life and live with gratitude. Blue Sky, the #1 Dated Products brand in the U.S.*, is delighted to partner with Ivory Paper Co, one of the most in-demand Black-owned planner and stationery brands. The debut Ivory Paper Co for Blue Sky collection offers the perfect blend of intentional planning and daily gratitude in timeless, feminine designs and pastels for 2023.

Just three years ago, inﬂuencer Alitzah Stinson founded Ivory Paper Co to build the planner of her dreams — one that provided everything she needed to plan her busy life as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur, including room for reﬂection and gratitude. Since 2018, Ivory Paper Co has been a top choice for customers shopping for personalized planners, stationery, and matching stickers.

What makes the 22-piece Ivory Paper Co for Blue Sky collection of planners, wall calendars, and planning accessories so special is the dedicated gratitude page on the last page of every planner. In a personal message, Alitzah encourages users to reflect and be grateful in the good times and bad, encouraging them to keep track of what brings them joy throughout the year.

"Blue Sky helps everyone plan to do more of what they love. Wellness and gratitude are at the heart of every planner, so this partnership is a perfect match." - Warren Vidovich, Co-CEO of Blue Sky

"Gratitude has changed my whole outlook on life and made me view the world more positively. I'm so excited for you to meet the first Ivory Paper Co for Blue Sky collection." - Alitzah Stinson, CEO of Ivory Paper Co

The Ivory Paper Co for Blue Sky collection includes 17 planners, two wall calendars, a retractable pen set, and a sticker book adorned in romantic ﬂorals and timeless pastels. Each one prettier than the next, patterns include Nova Peach, Amelia Blue, Rosalyn Pink, and Tillie Lilac, which are complemented by versatile solids like Oliver Grey, Lianne Pink, and Dark Charcoal.

Planners are available in ﬁve sizes, including 8.5" x 11", 8" x 10", 5.875" x 8.625", 5" x 8", and 3.625" x 6.125". The collection includes daily, monthly, or weekly/monthly formats in twin-wire or bookbound styles. Standout features include soft touch covers and ample space for notes — the key to managing a busy life. Wall calendars are available in two sizes, 11" x 8.75" or 15" x 12", and in two patterns for $6.99 or $12.99. A trio of retractable pens and sticker books is available for $4.99 each.

The Ivory Paper Co for Blue Sky collection launched at a major retailer in-store and online on Sept. 25, 2022. Pricing ranges from $4.99-$29.99.

About Blue Sky:

The #1 selling Dated Products brand in the U.S.*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidiﬁed its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, Ashley G, and now Ivory Paper Co, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com

*Source: The NPD Group/Weekly Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, 52 weeks ending Feb. 5, 2022, combined.

