Earphones and Headphones Market Size is projected to reach USD 129.26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.13%: Straits Research

The global Earphones and Headphones Market size was valued at USD 24.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 129.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.13% (2022-2030). The Asia Pacific controlled the majority of the market in terms of revenue in 2021, holding a share of 29.7%.

A set of portable speakers known as headphones is worn by a user over the ears, on the head, or both. They are electrical transducers, or to put it another way; they convert electrical impulses into the appropriate sound. Radio, cell phones, mobile media players, CD players, video game consoles, and other audio sources can all be connected to headphones via a single audio amplifier source. A wireless system, like Bluetooth, FM, or DECT, is connected, as well as a cable. Wireless headphones and earbuds can be worn over the ear, behind the ear, in the ear, or in other ways. It includes headphones with noise-cancelling capabilities and Bluetooth that is enabled. With ease and convenience, a range of headphones and earbuds can be used. It is widely used in many different industries, including music, entertainment, communication, gaming, and many more.





Technological Development Is Driving the Market

Growing customer demand for high-fidelity and style is what essentially propels technological advancements. Active noise cancellation (ANC) and near field communication (NFC) are two cutting-edge features that are supposed to offer users a better listening experience and seamless connection to their music devices. For example, the active noise cancellation (ANC) technology included in headphones and earbuds reduces background noise, thereby enhancing audio quality. Just tapping the wireless headphones and music player together makes the connection thanks to the near-field communication (NFC). We predict that the market will grow as a result of these cutting-edge characteristics.

Fitness Enthusiasts Are Driving the Market

The use of earphones and headphones for exercise in a variety of climatic circumstances, such as rain and dust, has driven manufacturers to improve product durability. A number of businesses have produced their products with a particular (ingress protection) IPX rating, which is a safety rating that provides protection against water and dust. A device with an IPX1 rating, for instance, can withstand water dripping for ten minutes. The degree of protection can be rated from 0 to 9, with IPX9 being the greatest level of protection and providing defence against high-pressure water jets. The rating scale for dust is similar, going from IP0X to IP6X, with IP6X being the highest. The product might, in some circumstances, be resistant to both dust and water. Products having an IP57 rating, for instance, are impervious to dust and water from high-pressure sprays. Such helpful characteristics and some key technological advancements in the product are anticipated to maintain the product's demand over the predicted period.

The Wireless Segment Will Bring in New Opportunities for The Market

There has been a fundamental shift in how people listen to music since the introduction of genuine wireless earphones. Due to the absence of a wire connecting the left and right earpieces, these earbuds offer a user a tangle-free music listening experience. The earphones are incredibly transportable because they are small and fit in a charging case. Young people, athletes, and fitness fanatics have taken a shine to these items thanks to their stylishness and portability, and it is anticipated that this will fuel market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 129.26 Billion by 2030 CAGR 20.13% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Outlook, Price Outlook, Technology Outlook, Application Outlook Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Store Nord A/S, Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, and Skullcandy.com Key Market Opportunities The Wireless Segment Will Bring In New Opportunities For The Market Key Market Drivers Technological Development Is Driving The Market

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific controlled the majority of the market in terms of revenue in 2021, holding a share of 29.7%. The high smartphone adoption rate and growing standard of living in the area are credited with this. The emergence of low-cost technologies and the accessibility of cheap labour in the area have led to considerable investments by a number of important commercial players in China. Nevertheless, the industry has grown as a result of the proliferation of products that are fake and made, particularly in India, and this has been made possible by a number of major businesses setting up manufacturing facilities there.

2021 saw Europe and North America share the second-largest market. The already developed market and high levels of technological adoption in certain areas are credited with this. Investments in R&D and ongoing product innovation are priorities for businesses in this region. Additionally, the existence of significant industry players in the area, such as Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, GN Store Nord A/S, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, and Sennheiser GmbH & Co., KG, is anticipated to fuel growth in both North America and Europe.





Key Highlights

Technological developments and fitness enthusiasts are driving the market for headphones and earphones.

was valued at USD 24.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 129.26 billion by 2030 at a (2022-2030). Technological developments and fitness enthusiasts are driving the market for headphones and earphones.

This market can be segmented on the basis of product, price, technology, application, regions and competitors.

By 2030, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest market share, with North America & Europe emerging as the fastest-growing market.





Competitors Analysis

As a result of the existence of significant international firms, the market is highly fragmented and characterised by intense rivalry. In order to increase their market presence and geographic reach, these businesses put a special emphasis on improving product quality by implementing cutting-edge and creative strategies.

GN Store Nord A/S

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Sony Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Skullcandy.com





Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

Earphones

Headphones

Price Outlook

Less than 50 USD

Between 50 to 100 USD

Above 100 USD

Technology Outlook

Wired ANC Others

Wireless ANC Bluetooth NFMI Smart headphones Others



Application Outlook

Fitness/Sports

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Music & Entertainment

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Earphones and Headphones Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Earphones Market Size & Forecast Headphones Market Size & Forecast Price Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Less than 50 USD Market Size & Forecast between 50 to 100 USD Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Price Canada By Product By Price Mexico By Product By Price Latin America By Product By Price Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Price France By Product By Price U.K. By Product By Price Italy By Product By Price Spain By Product By Price Rest of Europe By Product By Price Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Price China By Product By Price Australia By Product By Price India By Product By Price South Korea By Product By Price Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Price Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Price South Africa By Product By Price Kuwait By Product By Price Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Price Company Profile GN Store Nord A/S Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Apple Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Bose Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

Fully wireless and Bluetooth neckband earbuds were first made available on Flipkart in India in April 2021 by Nokia Corporation. The headset also includes noise cancellation capabilities thanks to the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio processor. The company's launch is geared toward the nation's youthful employees and college students.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are available with a charging case, are the first augmented reality headphones ever released by a major company.





