Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,322 in the last 365 days.

Coastal Financial Corporation earns Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class Award for the 4th consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the parent company of Coastal Community Bank, has been named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2022 and one of two banks to receive the award for the fourth consecutive year.

In its "Class of 2022 Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars" report, Piper Sandler recognized the Company among the top 35 best performing small capitalization institutions from a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with market capitalizations less than $2.5 billion. Coastal scored well versus its peers based on several key metrics, including growth, profitability, credit, and capital. Receiving the award is a testament to the Bank’s hard work and successful management of the business.

“To earn the Piper Sandler Sm-All Star award for a fourth year is a huge honor and accomplishment,” said Eric Sprink, CEO, Coastal Financial Corporation. "The commitment to our customers, communities, and one another is unmatched. What we have accomplished reflects positively on how our team shows that commitment every day."

Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

About Coastal Financial Corporation
Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), is an Everett, Washington-based Bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”) a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. The Bank, through its CCBX division, provides banking as a service (“BaaS”) that allows our broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. As of June 30, 2022, we had total assets of $2.97 billion, total gross loans of $2.33 billion, total deposits of $2.70 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $217.6 million. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com. Member FDIC.


Contact: 
Joel Edwards
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
425.357.3687
jedwards@coastalbank.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Coastal Financial Corporation earns Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class Award for the 4th consecutive year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.