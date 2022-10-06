Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield Travels to the United Kingdom

From October 6-11, 2022, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield will travel to London, United Kingdom to meet with government officials, international education leaders, and sports industry stakeholders to discuss a variety of issues, ranging from cultural heritage to sports diplomacy. The Assistant Secretary’s trip underscores the United States’ strong commitment to the U.S.-UK’s Special Relationship as well as public diplomacy as a foundational component of U.S. foreign policy.

While in London, the Assistant Secretary will participate in a bilateral meeting with UK government officials to discuss shared priorities on a host of issues, including Ukraine, cultural heritage, international education, and sports diplomacy. She will also meet with the U.S.-UK Fulbright Commission, which oversees the Fulbright Program in the UK in the lead-up to its 75th anniversary in 2023. Also, Assistant Secretary Satterfield will engage with U.S. Soccer executives and stakeholders on the margins of the U.S.-England friendly match, as well as attend the match on October 7.

The Assistant Secretary will participate in community engagement events with local British youth and senior executives of the National Football League (NFL) and attend the Green Bay Packers versus New York Giants game, which will be held in London on Sunday, October 9.

Assistant Secretary Satterfield will also meet with local non-governmental organizations and UK students while in London.

For further information, contact ECA-Press@state.gov. Follow along on Twitter at @ECA_AS.

