Macau New Neighbourhood to reach topping-out by year-end, set to be new home for Macau residents to live and work

MACAU, October 6 - 探索澳門新街坊生活景緻｜Discover Macau New Neighbourhood

The Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin is an integrated community comprising residential, educational, health and social services. Its 27 residential towers and school buildings are expected to reach topping-out at the end of the year, with residential units to be put up for sale next year. The layout plan is designed to create a living environment similar to Macau to facilitate Macau residents’ development in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Over 4,000 residential units, 80 pct are 2-bedroom flats

At the end of 2019, the Macau SAR Government and Zhuhai Municipal Government began the discussion on the agreement for the transfer use of the land lot. After rounds of discussions, it was agreed that Macau will purchase the plot of residential land from Zhuhai to develop a community for Macau residents in Hengqin. Moreover, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) will be responsible for the development of the project.

With an area of over 190,000 square metres and a total gross area of about 620,000 square metres, MNN is located in the heart of Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (along Gang’ao Avenue) and is about a six-minute drive from the Hengqin border checkpoint.

The project has Xiao Hengqin Mountain as the backdrop and faces Tianmu River, creating a living environment where nature is brought into the city. The 27 residential buildings are of 19 to 26 floors, a typical floor will have seven to eight units, and altogether the project can provide about 4,000 residential units and over 200 housing units for talents. Two-bedroom units account for 80 percent of the project and the remaining are three-bedroom units.

Over 10,000 people community, design incorporated with Macau elements

Besides living space, the project features services that are connected to Macau, comprising a kindergarten (12 classes), a primary school (18 classes), a health station, a seniors’ service centre and a family service centre to cater for residents of all ages. There will also be about 5,000 square metres of commercial space (about 60 shop units) open for business opportunities to provide a wide range of retail offerings for daily needs.

The neighbourhood will have over 4,000 car parking spaces, more than 3,000 square metres of children’s play facilities and sports venues, a vast expanse of green open space, with greenery coverage of 35 percent. It will be a liveable community of about 12,000 to 15,000 people.

Moreover, each building and auxiliary facilities are connected by a “wind and rain corridor” to ensure the safety and mobility of residents, whatever the weather. The designs of the street lamps, railings, pavement in the public areas are incorporated with southern European styles and Portuguese-style cobblestone pavement, which have become a characteristic of Macau, creating a community for Macau residents to live and work.

Topping-out expected by year-end

The construction of the MNN project began in 2021 and is in the phase of superstructure works and prefabricated components installation. The topping-out of the first tower took place at the end of September, and the topping-out of all 27 residential towers and school buildings is expected to take place at the end of this year. The residential units will be put up for sale next year, with the whole project planned for completion in the second half of 2023. For more information on the layout plan and design of MNN, please visit MUR’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFoALiglMlc