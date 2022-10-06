Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “27th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair”

MACAU, October 6 - To celebrate the 27th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre and at our Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, during 20th to 22nd October 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “27th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair”. Opening hours are as follows:

20/10 Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre (Trade Visitors) 12:00 - 19:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 12:00 - 18:00 21/10 Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre (Public) 10:00 - 19:00 22/10 Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre (Public) 10:00 - 18:00

Commemorative envelopes priced at MOP3.00 will be issued. Various philatelic products will also be available for sale during the above activities.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.