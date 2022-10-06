Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,265 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism Convenes in Twin Falls October 17-19Sep27

NEWS RELEASE:  For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Tourism
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism Convenes in Twin Falls October 17-19

BOISE, Idaho (Tuesday, September 27) – The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) will be held at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho main campus October 17-19, 2022. Organizers expect more than 100 Idaho lodging property owners and managers, outfitters and guides, tourism industry professionals and recreation providers to attend the conference to share ideas and learn about new opportunities and methods to market themselves. Anyone interested in Idaho’s tourism industry is invited to attend.

The ICORT agenda and registration information can be found here

“We’re excited to be back in person to reconnect with partners at this year’s conference,” said Diane Norton, tourism manager for Idaho Tourism. “We’re looking forward to networking with others, hearing what’s new around the state, learning some tools of the trade and celebrating a solid recovery post-pandemic.” 

On Monday afternoon, ICORT attendees may choose to participate in a variety of experiences, including ziplining in the Snake River Canyon with AWOL Adventures, a walking tour of downtown breweries and distilleries, and a tour of the Shoshone Ice Caves with Big Green Adventure Tours.

Conference highlights include a keynote presentation addressing the economic impacts of tourism, Idaho visitor insights and visitor mobility data and a panel discussion on accessible travel. Engagement sessions will address TikTok 101, the Return of International Tourism, Travel With Care programs, Leveraging Partnerships for Social Media Collaboration, Developing Sustainable Strategies, Digital Privacy and Cookieless Trends, Emerging Trends in Idaho’s Outdoor Recreation, and EV (Electric Vehicle) Tourism.

Governor Brad Little’s presentation of the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award will highlight Tuesday evening’s all-Idaho reception which will feature Idaho sourced proteins, vegetables, fruits, grains, beer, and wine.

Prior to the conference, the Idaho Travel Council will meet at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The meeting agenda includes Idaho Commerce, Idaho Tourism, Great American West and agency of record updates along with grant updates and a change request.  

Click here for the Idaho Travel Council meeting agenda and online meeting instructions. The public is welcome to attend in person or online via Zoom.

###

Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest industry and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation.

You just read:

Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism Convenes in Twin Falls October 17-19Sep27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.