Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism Convenes in Twin Falls October 17-19Sep27

Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism Convenes in Twin Falls October 17-19

BOISE, Idaho (Tuesday, September 27) – The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) will be held at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho main campus October 17-19, 2022. Organizers expect more than 100 Idaho lodging property owners and managers, outfitters and guides, tourism industry professionals and recreation providers to attend the conference to share ideas and learn about new opportunities and methods to market themselves. Anyone interested in Idaho’s tourism industry is invited to attend.

The ICORT agenda and registration information can be found here.

“We’re excited to be back in person to reconnect with partners at this year’s conference,” said Diane Norton, tourism manager for Idaho Tourism. “We’re looking forward to networking with others, hearing what’s new around the state, learning some tools of the trade and celebrating a solid recovery post-pandemic.”

On Monday afternoon, ICORT attendees may choose to participate in a variety of experiences, including ziplining in the Snake River Canyon with AWOL Adventures, a walking tour of downtown breweries and distilleries, and a tour of the Shoshone Ice Caves with Big Green Adventure Tours.

Conference highlights include a keynote presentation addressing the economic impacts of tourism, Idaho visitor insights and visitor mobility data and a panel discussion on accessible travel. Engagement sessions will address TikTok 101, the Return of International Tourism, Travel With Care programs, Leveraging Partnerships for Social Media Collaboration, Developing Sustainable Strategies, Digital Privacy and Cookieless Trends, Emerging Trends in Idaho’s Outdoor Recreation, and EV (Electric Vehicle) Tourism.

Governor Brad Little’s presentation of the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award will highlight Tuesday evening’s all-Idaho reception which will feature Idaho sourced proteins, vegetables, fruits, grains, beer, and wine.

Prior to the conference, the Idaho Travel Council will meet at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The meeting agenda includes Idaho Commerce, Idaho Tourism, Great American West and agency of record updates along with grant updates and a change request.

Click here for the Idaho Travel Council meeting agenda and online meeting instructions. The public is welcome to attend in person or online via Zoom.

Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest industry and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation.