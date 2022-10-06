State of Missouri Hosts 4th Annual Show Me Excellence Summit; 2022 Summit Brings Together States’ Excellence Community, National Partners

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – On Tuesday, October 4, the State of Missouri hosted its fourth annual Show Me Excellence Summit. The annual Summit is planned by a team of Operational Excellence Leaders and volunteers that coordinate the State of Missouri’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for the citizens of the state.

Themed, “One T.E.A.M. (Trust. Empowerment. Action. Mentorship),” the Show Me Excellence Summit brought together team members from the State’s 16 executive departments, private-sector partners, and state government continuous improvement experts from across the nation. More than 2,700 State of Missouri team members registered - ranging from Cabinet leaders to frontline employees as well as attendees from 19 states.

The Summit agenda included keynote addresses from Daniel Coyle on how to “Crack Your Culture Code,” Amy Edmondson on “Psychological Safety,” and Trier Bryant, Co-founder, and CEO of Just Work on “Reduce Bias in Your Workplace.”

The Summit is the highlight of Show Me Excellence Month, which takes place throughout October. In September, Governor Parson proclaimed October 2022 as Show Me Excellence Month and several training offerings have been made available for state employees to continually improve government for the customers they serve.

“My Cabinet leadership is committed to improving state services for Missouri citizens,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Every day, Missouri’s Show Me Excellence community works to inspire, develop, and support operational excellence and continuous improvement efforts in all 16 executive departments. We are proud of the transformation that has taken place.”

“The Show Me Excellence Summit is a great opportunity for our state workforce to grow in their professional development through continuous improvement and sharing best practices with operational excellence leaders throughout the state and across the nation,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “Missouri state government continues to invest in our team members, and the Show Me Excellence Summit provides the training, tools, and resources that will continue to move Missouri forward.”

“This year’s Summit was another opportunity for us to engage our team members and support their growth and professional development,” said State of Missouri Director of Operational Excellence Cindy Dixon. “Promoting a culture of excellence not only strengthens our workforce, but leads to improved services for our internal and external customers. I am excited to see how our state government will continue to evolve and change."

Experts from the private sector and public sectors led roundtable discussions and skill-building sessions. Topics ranged from creating an inclusive workplace, failing to succeed, change management, the benefits of a mentor program, fostering trust for high performers, the power of a recurring team huddle, and employee engagement.

The Summit concluded with a roundtable discussion in which the multiple departments discussed how to use Quarterly Pulse Survey (QPS) results to improve organizational health. The QPS is an employee engagement survey taken to track progress across state government.

To learn more about the 2022 Summit, Show Me Excellence, Operational Excellence and more, visit the website: http://showmeexcellence.mo.gov/.