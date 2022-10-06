Township Line Road Lane Closures Begin Next Week for Utility Relocation in East Norriton, Whitpain Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Alternating lane closures will be in place weekdays on eastbound and westbound Township Line Road between U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and Swede Road on Tuesday, October 11, through Tuesday, October 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility relocation operations under a project to improve, widen and reconstruct approximately 1.8 miles of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Johnson Highway to Township Line Road in Norristown and East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel through the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor will:

Reconstruct and widen U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from the existing two lanes to two lanes northbound, one lane southbound and a center turn lane from Johnson Highway to Township Line Road;

Install five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions along the entire project area;

Build new sidewalks at various locations;

Reconstruct one bridge and one box culvert;

Construct two sound walls and retaining walls;

Install new signals, signing and pavement markings;

Perform drainage improvements; and

Integrate Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow.



This project is a critical part of a multi-phase program to reconstruct, widen and improve travel on a 9.1-mile section of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and selected intersections between Johnson Highway in Norristown and Route 309 in Montgomery Township.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $54.3 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

