The Future of Food Safety: Everyone Has a Seat at The Table
Conference explores the future of food safety education and the next generation of food handlersARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) will host the Consumer Food Safety Education Conference (CFSEC), March 1-3, 2023, the only conference in the U.S. dedicated to consumer food safety education. The conference convenes research experts, nutrition professionals, and community-based health and food safety educators across the country who educate people on how to handle food safely at home.
This unique conference will be chaired by Howard Popoola, vice president of corporate food technology and regulatory compliance with Kroger, and Dr. Shauna Henley, family and consumer sciences educator with the University of Maryland Extension and PFSE board member.
The 2023 CFSEC will equip health and food safety educators from all sectors to be prepared for the future of food safety education and orient educators to national goals such as Healthy People 2030.
These federal health and food safety experts will be featured at the upcoming conference:
• Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
• Dr. Robert Tauxe, Director of the Division of Foodborne, Waterborne and Environmental Diseases in the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• Sandra Eskin, Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
Opening keynote speaker Dr. Garth Graham, director and global head of healthcare and public health partnerships at YouTube and Google Health, will highlight the strategies YouTube and Google use to communicate health matters.
Focused discussions on topics ranging from health equity to the effect of climate change on food safety are to be led by:
• Dr. Cynthia Baur, endowed chair and director, Horowitz Center for Health Literacy, University of Maryland
• Dr. Devlon Jackson, assistant research professor, Behavioral and Community Health, University of Maryland
• Dr. Ellen Evans, research fellow at the ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University
• Dr. Ian Young, associate professor in the School of Occupational and Public Health, Toronto Metropolitan University
• Erin the Food Science Babe, food scientist and social media influencer @foodsciencebabe
Health, nutrition and food safety educators need to be poised to reach all generations with food safety education that is effective at influencing behavior change. This conference will help advance knowledge in today’s critical health and food safety challenges.
Other features of the CFSEC include:
• The opportunity to network and collaborate with health and food safety educators from government agencies, non-profit organizations, higher education, and the food industry
• Access to tools and resources that address the biggest food safety challenges.
• Posters exploring the latest research and innovations.
Registration is now open with an early bird rate of $450 through January 2, 2023 — a $50 savings off the standard rate!
For more information, visit cfsec.org or contact PFSE at cfsec2023@fightbac.org.
The 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference is supported in part by Beef CheckOff, International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), McDonald's Corporation, and in-kind media partners, Food Safety Magazine Food Safety News.
The conference planning is supported by the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) as part of a financial assistance award R13FD007697 totaling $50,000 with 17% funded by FDA/HHS and $246,603 and 83% funded by nongovernment source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by FDA/HHS, or the U.S. Government.
About the Partnership for Food Safety Education
The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) is a nonprofit, public health organization with a mission to develop and promote effective education programs to reduce foodborne illness risk for consumers. This important work is done through a historically significant cross-sector collaboration with the federal government, food industry, consumer groups, and scientific associations. PFSE supports more than 13,000 health and food safety educators with free, science-based safe food handling messages who reach 8.5 million U.S. households each year. Food safety professionals, health educators, and consumers can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at www.fightbac.org.
