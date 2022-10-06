Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market to Garner $2.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of UAVs in military and commercial applications, rise in defense expenditure globally, contracts & agreements with military forces, and persistent technological advancements in attacking capabilities of UAVs are expected to drive the growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced investment due to the tight budget of end-user, lack of workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market generated $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

UAV Simulation Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.5 billion CAGR 14.6% No. of Pages in Report 246 Segments Covered Component, Drone Type, End-Use, And Region. Drivers Increase in the adoption of UAVs in military and commercial applications Less number of skilled and trained pilots Opportunities Contracts and agreements with military forces Persistent technological advancements in attacking capabilities Restrains Extortionate the cost of UAV simulation systems

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market experienced a negative impact during the pandemic due to the stringent restrictions imposed by governments of various companies across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of all kinds of aircraft and UAVs, which severely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, the reduction in the skilled workforce and shortage of essential raw materials due to the ban on the import and export of raw materials further aggravated the impact on the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market based on component, drone type, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The software segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Based on drone type, the fixed wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the military segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The civil and commercial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The key player analyses in the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market report include Bluehalo, CAE Inc., General Atomic Aeronautical System Inc., Havelsan A.S., Indra Sistemas, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.P.A, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Quantum 3D, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Simlat UAS Simulation, and Singapore Technologies Electronic Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

