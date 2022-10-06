When Murder Comes To Call: New Book HOW TO SURVIVE GHOSTS, GATORS, WHORES AND TRAITORS Blends Self-doubt And Suspense With The Ghostly Vibes Of A Haunted Tudor Mansion

Cozy mystery writer releases third volume in the A Delia Sanchez Mystery series published by Palmetto Publishing

Diana K.C. Gill's penchant for mystery writing is becoming increasingly apparent, and her latest work does not disappoint fans of the cozy mystery genre. In the third installment of the A Delia Sanchez Mystery series, readers are reunited with the same colorful cast of characters found in the first two books, with the exception of a new ghost or two.

In How to Survive Ghosts, Gators, Whores and Traitors, murder comes to call at the Loring Boutique Hotel, and it will be up to Delia Sanchez, as part-owner and manager, to catch the killer. But her usual enthusiasm for solving mysteries is blunted by self-doubt. Pregnant and adjusting to her new professional role, Delia fears she is losing her investigative sharpness as well as other attractive traits, and her anxiety is threatening her relationship with her boyfriend Gabe. Juggling her responsibilities while piecing together clues to crack the case, Delia realizes her own happiness hangs in the balance.

Through Delia, Gill explores feelings of insecurity and vulnerability giving readers an element of earthly realism in the story’s otherwise supernatural and eerie atmosphere. The result is another entertaining tale of the trials and tribulations in the life of Delia Sanchez.

How to Survive Ghosts, Gators, Whores and Traitors is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

An academic writer on military topics, Diana K.C. Gill enjoys writing mysteries in her free time. She is the author of How to Survive Ghosts, Cats, and Psychopaths and How to Survive Ghosts, Dolls, and Fresco Falls.

