The Feminine Wipes Market Will Be Driven By Female Consumers' Rising Awareness Of Menstrual Hygiene As Per The Business Research Company's Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the feminine wipes market, growing education on menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to propel the growth of the feminine wipes market going forward. Menstrual hygiene is a hygienic approach during menstruation that can prevent women from infection in the reproductive and urinary tract. Education on menstrual hygiene among the female population helps the feminine wipes market by protecting dignity, building confidence, and strengthening sexual and reproductive health. For instance, in May 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, calls on countries to redouble efforts to strengthen menstrual hygiene measures in schools to control adverse health outcomes. Therefore, this increased awareness of menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to boost the feminine wipes market growth during the forecast period.



The global feminine wipes market size is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global feminine wipes market share is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The shift in consumer preferences towards innovative and organic products is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the feminine wipes market. Organic feminine wipes are manufactured using bio-degradable and natural products and do not contain any harsh chemicals. This has led to more women preferring to use organic feminine wipes. For instance, in 2021, according to a survey conducted by Aditi Organic Certifications Pvt Ltd, an Indian based government-accredited organic certification agency, of the 550 consumers participating in the survey from 5 metro cities in India, 62% of consumers reported that they buy organic products frequently. This indicates that more consumers are interested in purchasing organic products.

Major players in the feminine wipes market are Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd., Corman SpA., LA Fresh Group, Guy & O'Neill Inc, Healthy Hoohoo, Intimore Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Laclede Inc., VWash, Unicharm Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., and Boots UK Limited, SweetSpot Labs.

The global feminine wipes industry analysis is segmented by type into ordinary, sanitary; by age group into 5 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 45 years, 46 – 60 years, 61 and above; by distribution channel outlook: into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drugstores, online, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feminine wipes market in 2021. The regions covered in the global feminine wipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide feminine wipes market overviews, market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, feminine wipes market segments and geographies, feminine wipes market trends, feminine wipes market drivers, feminine wipes market restraints, feminine wipes market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

