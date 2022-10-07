Pickeyweedz Expanding Location in Clarks Summit, PA to a near 3K sq.ft. Retail & Community Space - Nov 4th
Pickeyweedz expanding its location to a near 3k sq. ft. space on November 4th making it one of the largest Occult / Metaphysical store in the NE USCLARKS SUMMIT, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickeyweedz (https://www.pickeyweedz.com) is expanding its retail location to a near 3k sq. ft. space with a grand opening on November 4th, 2022. In addition to becoming one of the largest occult / metaphysical stores in the NE US with this move; they are also offering a dedicated event space hosting author meet & greets, book readings, classes on a multitude of metaphysical topics, and two bookable rooms for readers & healers.
Pickeyweedz has become a household name within the metaphysical community in the tri-state area specifically drawing customers from NYC, Philadelphia & Baltimore in addition to the area surrounding NEPA's Clarks Summit community. Not content with just being another crystal or new-age store, Pickeyweedz offers in addition to hundreds of crystal & gemstone varieties; books from domestic publishing houses as well as international distributors as well as independent rare book sources in the UK, unique, artisan-crafted clothing & wares, hundreds of varieties of incense & candles, locally crafted as well as internationally sourced jewelry, bulk teas and herbs from around the world all organic / wild-crafted sourced; statuary spanning hundreds of pantheons and so much more...
Opening their doors on March 1st, 2020 on the cusp of the pandemic's grip on the nation - Pickeyweedz has not only survived but thrived due in large part to the vibrant community they are proud to call customers. The inventory here is fluid in that each time you visit - there will always be something new to see or experience. Business growth has increased to the point that there is absolutely no room remaining in their current 900 sq. foot space hence the expansion to this new retail space which boasts four times the floor space and a greatly improved parking/commuting experience for everyone.
The Pickeyweedz team will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Scranton, PA Chamber of Commerce as well as local dignitaries at 10 am at the new location (105 Layton Road, Clarks Summit, PA) on November 4th, 2022, and are inviting all members of the press/community to stop by prior to their doors opening at 11 am for the general public.
