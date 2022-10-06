MW INTL GROUP Announces Strategic Partnership with European Labels, Adding Missoni and Lanvin to Wholesale Offerings
Fashion leader maximizes brand exposure and profits for leading department store, online retailer and multi-brand boutique clientsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MW INTL GROUP (MW SHOWROOM) today announced it is launching an exclusive relationship with European labels Missoni and Lanvin. MW SHOWROOM specializes in men’s and women’s accessories. The company is dedicated to providing bespoke and highly personalized services to the elite of the fashion world. It presents expert strategies to each brand it represents, delivering real-time data relevant to wholesale fashion networks and advice on increasing profit share. MW INTL GROUP connects luxury brands to more than 150 of the world’s best boutiques, e-commerce platforms and department stores.
Based in New York City, MW SHOWROOM is led by female entrepreneur Angélique Wohmann, who represents some of the most exclusive luxury European brands in the United States and North America.
The agency represents the following exclusive and iconic luxury brands:
• Missoni Soft Accessories
• Lanvin Soft Accessories
• Givenchy Soft Accessories
• Moschino Soft Accessories
• Moschino Umbrellas
• Gladys Tamez Hats
• Barbieri Scarves
MW SHOWROOM operates a multi-label showroom and brand development agency for luxury fashion labels. The company partners with fashion’s most successful industry leaders, showcasing in domestic and international fashion markets, live and online during Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter seasons. The MW SHOWROOM team will always be found during strategic, key events in New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Paris throughout the year. MW SHOWROOM is currently expanding into footwear and ready-to-wear with the intent to maximize client exposure and optimum sales results.
“I have enormous love and respect for luxury brands and have always known that fashion was my destiny,” said Wohmann. “The agency is positioned to bring all of our clients the absolute best of global, first-class designers. We understand that our clients have specific goals and ways of doing business. To this end, we develop and maintain long-term partnerships within our retailers’ networks and build their North American distribution through wholesale channels.”
Wohmann serves her customers by being one season ahead. Ideally, Wohmann makes sure her agency is 10 steps ahead of the competition. She anticipates trends and markets to meet the wants and needs of her clients and is always best in class.
She added, “I did not expect to become a young entrepreneur, especially in New York City, because the industry can be very harsh for young people. There are countless challenges, but they are not daunting and have not kept me from my fashion journey. I would not change my path for anything in the world. I hope to inspire young women to follow and work hard for their dreams. Recently, I have partnered with WindowsWear. This new experience is rewarding, and I look forward to continuing to help and inspire young people follow their calling and find their place in the fashion industry.”
For more information, visit www.mw-grp.com and follow Wohmann on Instagram at @angeliquewohmann.
###
Angelique Wohmann
MW INTL GROUP
angelique@mw-grp.com