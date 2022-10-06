Submit Release
Chula Vista City Attorney Candidate Dan Smith Warns of Fallout from Misinformation if His Deceased Opponent Wins Upcoming Election

/EIN News/ -- CHULA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Smith, candidate for City of Chula Vista City Attorney, is sounding the alarm after his opponent, Simon Silva, tragically passed away last month, yet remains on the ballot in the upcoming election. According to Smith, Silva's untimely passing has created a unique situation with major ramifications should he win the race.

"Sadly, the Democratic Party is not properly informing voters of my opponent's passing and actively promoting his candidacy as if he were still alive. With ballots set to go out in just several days, voters need to be aware that should I be defeated in November, among other things, taxpayers will be on the hook for a two-million-dollar special election. This is money that can be better spent on police funding, homelessness and even filling potholes," Smith said.

Smith also noted that his defeat will disenfranchise countless Chula Vista voters, particularly those who are uninformed of recent events and cast their votes for Silva.

He added, "I am truly saddened by Mr. Silva's passing -- he was a good man and a great lawyer. However, the choice is now clear for Chula Vista voters. If elected, I will work tirelessly to represent all residents of the city in a non-partisan manner, while at the same time, honoring the legacy of my opponent."

