Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size to Surpass US$ 15.09 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global disposable medical gloves market is expected to clock at US$ 15.09 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. The global disposable medical gloves market is primarily driven by Increasing awareness about safety and precaution, a growing number of healthcare facilities, and an increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Additionally, increasing surgical procedures and strict regulation of medical practices are contributing to the growth of the global disposable medical gloves market. However, allergic reactions to powdered and latex gloves may restrain the global disposable medical gloves market growth.

In the healthcare industry, disposable medical gloves are used as safety and protective equipment. Disposable medical gloves are worn to prevent cross-contamination between medical personnel and patients. Disposable medical gloves are used by medical practitioners such as dental professionals, physicians, surgeons, medical technologists, and nurses before performing physical and clinical examinations of patients.

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is fueling the global disposable medical gloved market. Handling patients who have infectious diseases are really difficult task as keeping a safe medical practitioner is also essential; here, medical gloves play a crucial role avoid direct contact with a patient. The demand for disposable medical gloves increased drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic as it was a new viral disease, transmissibility was so fast and treatment was not available then. Therefore, the demand for hand sanitizers, masks, and medical gloves is drastically increasing in hospitals and homes.

The global disposable medical gloves market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The global disposable medical gloves market based on type has been segmented into

Polyethylene

Neoprene

Vinyl

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Others

Natural rubber disposable medical gloves dominate the global market owing to their high tactile nature, affordability, and biodegradability. Additionally, extreme flexibility and comfort are contributing to the growth of the global natural rubber disposable medical gloves market. Moreover, a high number of key players and increasing demand for natural rubber gloves fuel the growth of the global natural rubber disposable medical gloves market.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

Based on the application, the global disposable medical gloves market has been segmented into:

Examination

Surgical

Examination disposable medical gloves dominate the global market owing to high demand for disposable medical gloves by clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospitals. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases requiring physical examination contributes to the growth of the global examination disposable medical gloves market.

Excerpts From ‘by End-User’

The global disposable medical gloves market based on end-user has been segmented into

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Centers

Others

Hospitals segment is leading the global disposable medical gloves market owing to increasing chronic and infectious diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, COVID-19, etc.; and a growing number of hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the improving healthcare system, and increasing adoption of safety and precautions contribute to the growth of the global disposable medical gloves market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global disposable medical gloves market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global disposable medical gloves market is dominated by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market owing to increasing regulation on healthcare practices, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing numbers of hospitals and clinics. Additionally, developed infrastructure, and high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in the region contribute to the growth of the North America disposable medical gloves market. Asia Pacific is also expected to show exponential growth during the forecast period owing to adoption of standard healthcare practices, the growing number of clinics and hospitals and the prevalence of diseases in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global disposable medical gloves market are

Ansell Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corp

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Rubberex

Semperit AG Holding

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

