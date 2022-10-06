Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Awards 2022 Outstanding Achievement Prizes to Five Leading Psychiatric Researchers

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the world’s largest private funder of mental health research grants, is awarding the 2022 Outstanding Achievement Prizes in Mental Health to five scientists for their extraordinary work in advancing psychiatric research. The prizewinners will be the featured speakers at the BBRF 2022 International Mental Health Research Symposium on October 28, 2022, in New York City, which will also be available to watch virtually. https://www.bbrfoundation.org/event/international-mental-health-research-symposium

Also speaking at the Symposium will be the winners of the 2022 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health who will share their insights on addressing mental health disparities through research and providing psychological support to victims of state repression and war.

“We celebrate the Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners and acknowledge the importance of neuroscience and psychiatric research in transforming the lives of people living with mental illness,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “These extraordinary scientists are profoundly helping the world gain new insights and advancing the development of new treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness.”



“The 2022 Outstanding Achievement Prize is awarded to exceptional scientists for their groundbreaking research in brain and behavior research,” said Herbert Pardes, M.D., President of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation’s Scientific Council. “Because of their important work, we are making great progress in our understanding of the brain and how to treat and potentially cure psychiatric illnesses.”

The 2022 Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners are:

Robert Schwarcz, Ph.D.

Lieber Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Schizophrenia Research

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Presentation Title: From Obscurity to Hot Topic: The Kynurenic Acid Story

https://www.medschool.umaryland.edu/profiles/Schwarcz-Robert/

Sophie Erhardt, Ph.D.

Maltz Prize for Innovative & Promising Schizophrenia Research

Karolinska Institutet

Presentation Title: New Evidence for Translationally Relevant Roles of Kynurenic Acid in Schizophrenia

https://staff.ki.se/people/sophie-erhardt



J. John Mann, M.D.

Colvin Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research

Columbia University & New York State Psychiatric Institute

Presentation Title: Unlocking the Mysteries of Mood Disorders by Science Instead of Guesswork

https://www.columbiapsychiatry.org/profile/j-john-j-mann-md

Boris Birmaher, M.D.

Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Research

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center & Western Psychiatric Institute

Presentation Title: Who is at Risk to Develop Bipolar Disorder?

https://www.psychiatry.pitt.edu/about-us/our-people/faculty/boris-birmaher-md

Peter L. Strick, Ph.D.

Goldman-Rakic Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Cognitive Neuroscience

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Presentation Title: Solutions to the Brain-Body Problem: Neural Substrates for Psycho-somatic Disease

https://www.cnup.pitt.edu/people/ant-49

About the Outstanding Achievement Prizes

The recipients were selected by the Foundation’s Scientific Council, comprised of 188 leading experts across disciplines in brain and behavior research, including one Nobel Prizewinner; two former directors of the National Institute of Mental Health; three recipients of the National Medal of Science; seven members of the National Academy of Sciences; 16 National Institute of Health Chiefs & Directors; 42 chairs of psychiatry and neuroscience departments at leading medical institutions; and 50 members of the National Academy of Medicine.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation:

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

