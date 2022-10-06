Two new member firms join accounting association, CPAmerica, Inc.

RFH, PLLC, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., and CironeFriedberg, LLP, headquartered in Bethel, Conn., have joined CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms that provides shared best practices, networking opportunities and access to expert resources for member firms.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFH, PLLC, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., and CironeFriedberg, LLP, headquartered in Bethel, Conn., have joined CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms that provides shared best practices, networking opportunities and access to expert resources for member firms.

RFH, PLLC is comprised of over thirty CPAs, CPA Candidates and paraprofessionals. Specializing in audits and assurance, tax, and consulting and advisory services, RFH's forward-thinking and innovative team utilizes the latest technology to meet their clients' needs.

CironeFriedberg, LLP is a leading CPA firm serving middle market, privately held and family-owned businesses and high-net-worth individuals. Serving the tax, accounting, and consulting needs across many industries, CironeFriedberg is the firm of choice for manufacturing, distribution, and retail; real estate management, development and construction; and service businesses, including medical practices.

"Our team is excited to join CPAmerica," said RFH, PLLC partner, Bradley Hayes. "We believe the resources available through the association will positively impact our firm and be another tool to help us obtain our strategic objectives. We look forward to both sharing ideas and learning from the community."

"CPAmerica is exactly what our team has been looking for," said CironeFriedberg partner, Anthony Cirone. "We look forward to the collaboration with member firms and learning from each of them, as well as sharing our experiences. The tremendous resources the organization offers as well as those of the member firms will enhance our initiatives as we grow and expand our practice."

As an exclusive association of independent CPA firms, CPAmerica provides opportunities for its members to continuously improve. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, providing its members and their clients' access to high quality support around the world from other network member firms.

"We are pleased to gain two like-minded member firms whose objectives are to remain independent through their affiliation with each other," said Grace Horvath, CPAmerica president. "The edge they gain by utilizing CPAmerica's meetings, training, access to international expertise and the programs designed for them to improve through sharing is immense."

Each firm undergoes a rigorous quality review prior to obtaining membership in CPAmerica. Only those firms with the highest standards in all practice areas are approved by the council of members.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a top-10 global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

