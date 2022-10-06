Submit Release
Intelivation Technologies to showcase new products at NASS 37th Annual Meeting

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge spinal implant product portfolio, announced today that they will be highlighting new products in their portfolio during the NASS 37th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

President Amit Sinha remarked, "We are thrilled to showcase our Golden Isles Pedicle Screwplatform, which includes MIS and cannulated and non- cannulated open screw options. Due to the unique modularity and exceptional strength of the system, Intelivation is able to bring clinically differentiating instrumentation to surgeons that is unsurpassed on the market today." Founder and CEO Rob Anderson added, "In addition to the Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System, we are looking forward to exhibiting the Advantage family of cervical and lumbar interbody cages at our booth. NASS will be an ideal time to introduce both surgeons and distributors alike to our innovative product offering and the extensive pipeline of solutions we are bringing to market."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelivation-technologies-to-showcase-new-products-at-nass-37th-annual-meeting-301642800.html

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies

