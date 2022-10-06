Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,207 in the last 365 days.

Watco Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

PITTSBURG, Kan., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watco, a leading transportation and supply chain services company, has earned the ranking of 92 on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. The list is the result of Newsweek's collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

In a BPI-conducted survey, Watco team members rated several key aspects of their experience working at Watco and were named a 2022 Certified Most Loved Workplace®. To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies who earned the designation were evaluated based on employee survey results, analysis of external public rating sites, and from direct interviews and written responses from Watco leaders.

"This honor is a testament to our team members who have worked hard to create a culture that has earned us this ranking," said Watco CEO Dan Smith. "This recognition reminds us how important it is to have conversations every day about what we can do better and what we do well." 

The survey focused on five critical areas measuring team member sentiment including how workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration within the company. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, were identified and analyzed.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

The list will be printed in Newsweek's October 7 issue, and can be found online here.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About Watco

Watco is a leading transportation service and logistics company. Meeting customer needs on a day-to-day basis has enabled Watco to continually grow throughout our nearly 40-year history. Today, Watco provides transportation, material handling and warehousing, logistics, railcar repair, and design and development for customers throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.watco.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watco-named-to-newsweeks-list-of-the-top-100-most-loved-workplaces-for-2022-301642807.html

SOURCE Watco Companies

You just read:

Watco Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.