Leading Medical Insurance Provider for Pets, Trupanion, Partners with Canadian Kennel Club

Seattle, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets in Canada, underscored its support of responsible dog ownership with its latest partnership with the Canadian Kennel Club (CKC). This strategic partnership provides immediate coverage for new litters – without breed restrictions or exclusions which can often be the norm among other providers. As such, pet parents working through CKC have access to Trupanion's lifelong support and coverage with as few pre-existing conditions as possible.

Pet parents work hard to find the right breed for them and their family and Trupanion encourages that with all pet ownership. As responsible pet parents, it makes sense to ensure that the highest-level of veterinary care can be provided throughout the life of their new pet while reducing the stress of those costs.

With Trupanion, all pets receive the same coverage regardless of breed. For the first time, CKC members have access to Trupanion's unlimited coverage with no payout limits for the life of the pet. In addition, Trupanion is the only provider that can pay the veterinary invoice at the time of check-out, often in seconds.

"As a Canadian-founded company, we are thrilled to be partnering with the CKC," said Margi Tooth, president of Trupanion. "We know that puppies can be very spirited which can often lead to some costly trips to the veterinarian. The best time to protect a dog is from birth, and we are honored to be CKC's chosen partner to offer their members the opportunity for high-quality, lifelong coverage of their litters."

As part of the partnership, CKC members also have access to Trupanion's robust Breeder Support Program.

The Breeder Support Program provides immediate coverage to new litters going home and is designed to give families, who usually spend months researching the breed (and the breeder) of their choice, even more peace of mind. The program also offers starter kits for puppy buyers, a dedicated Trupanion account manager, and anonymized reporting data for breeders on the health and well-being of their litters.

"Dogs are a lifetime commitment," said Jeff Cornett, executive director of the Canadian Kennel Club. "The average life span of a dog is ten to fifteen years and we want owners to be responsible and be prepared to care for their dogs from puppyhood all the way to old age. We are excited to partner with Trupanion who can assist our breeders and their puppy buyers in ensuring their dogs are prepared for a long and happy life. Trupanion's Breeder Support Program, their pet-passionate customer and breeder support teams and their commitment to helping responsible pet owners care for their pets is the perfect complement to our mission."

The Breeder Support Program is completely free for breeders to join. To learn more about the program please visit: https://trupanion.com/ec/breeder . For information on the CKC offer from Trupanion visit: https://www.ckc.ca/en/Join-CKC/Affiliates/Trupanion

###

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs in Canada with over 740,000 pets enrolled throughout Canada, the United States and Australia. The company was founded in Canada in 2000, and for over two decades Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". Trupanion policies are issued in Canada by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc., and, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com/canada .

About The Canadian Kennel Club

The Canadian Kennel Club (CKC) is the primary registry body for purebred dogs in Canada and currently recognizes 187 breeds. As a non-profit organization, the CKC is dedicated to encouraging, guiding, and advancing the interests of purebred dogs and their responsible owners and breeders in Canada and promoting the knowledge and understanding of the benefits which dogs can bring to Canadian society.



The Club includes almost 18,000 individual members and over 600 breed clubs across Canada. The Club registers purebred dogs, regulates dog shows and performance events, and speaks out on major issues concerning dog ownership and the health and welfare of dogs across Canada. For more information, visit ckc.ca .