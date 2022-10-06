Fresenius Kabi Named 2022 Pharmaceutical Supplier Partner of the Year by Vizient

Recognizing superior service, support, reliability, ethics and integrity

Fresenius Kabi has been named the 2022 Pharmaceutical Supplier Partner of the Year by Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The recognition was September 19-21 at the 2022 Vizient Connections Summit in Las Vegas.

The Pharmaceutical Supplier Partner of the Year award recognizes suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics and integrity. This year, Vizient recognized Fresenius Kabi for providing comprehensive contract access and proactively engaging the broader Vizient enterprise, including consulting and Pharmacy Networks, in support of Vizient pharmacy members.

"We are honored to receive the 2022 Pharmaceutical Supplier Partner of the Year award from Vizient. Customer focus is one of our company values and everyone at Fresenius Kabi plays a critical role in supporting Vizient, its members and the patients they serve. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and care our employees demonstrate, regardless of their individual roles," said Scott Meacham, president, Pharmaceuticals at Fresenius Kabi USA.

Since 2016, Fresenius Kabi has been named the Vizient Pharmaceutical Supplier Partner of the Year three times, received the overall Supplier of the Year award, and was recognized twice as the Vizient Strategic Programs Pharmaceutical Supplier of the Year.

"We are pleased to recognize Fresenius Kabi as this year's winner of the Pharmaceutical Supplier Partner of the Year award. Their commitment to product quality and to delivering the highest level of service to our members is exemplary. It is evident that the needs of hospitals and patients are at the center of their market strategy," said Bharat Sundaram, president and chief operating officer for Vizient.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company's global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany.

