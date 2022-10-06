Experience Prince George's Welcomes the Washington International Horse Show to Prince George's County, Maryland

FEI 5-Star Event Brings Prestige and Economic Impact to Prince George's County

Experience Prince George's, the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Prince George's County, Maryland, welcomes the 64th Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) to Prince George's County. The now approved Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) 5-Star Event returns to The Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center from October 24 to October 30, 2022.

Experience Prince George's will host the WIHS's signature class as well as the President's Cup Grand Prix. President's Cup is a member of the North American League World Cup Series and is broadcast live across the world as well as in prime time on CBS Sports.

"Supporting the return of the Washington International Horse Show will have a positive economic impact on Prince George's County. By participating in this memorable occasion, we are able to drive more interest in this equestrian sport and wider horse industry, increase visitation, and elevate the profile of our county regionally and nationally," said Leslie W. Graves, president and CEO, Experience Prince George's.

The Washington International Horse Show is a renowned event, which Experience Prince George's champions with other ongoing efforts to drive the local economy and generate demand for businesses. This weeklong equestrian event has a $2.1 billion economic impact, produces 28,000 industry jobs, and generates $78 million in tax revenue for the state.

