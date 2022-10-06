Fall in Love with The Beautiful Demarchelier Bistro and enjoy Le Football in Style
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the many dining venues on the North Fork look no further than Demarchelier Bistro for the le Parfait escape this Fall season. A new prix-fixe menu, monthly selection of wines and screenings of games from the forthcoming Soccer World Cup being held in Qatar (November 21st – December 18th, 2022). Games played by the French national side will of course be featured !
French-inspired tranquility and elegance can be found at the renowned Greenport restaurant. Demarchelier Bistro has also been recognized with an Editor’s Choice Award for the Best Place to Grab a Drink from Northforker.com.
A new Prix-Fixe menu for the season offers both good value and exquisite offerings of French cuisine served at the Family owned and operated establishment that showcases a menu of rich cultural expressions. The $39 per person, 3-course meal features a choice of Starter, entrée plus dessert. Dishes available range from Pate de Campagne to Roast Beef with Bordelais Sauce and Mashed Potatoes and for dessert classic chocolate mousse.
New Monthly wine selections highlight highly-rated wines at reasonable price per glass. Initial offerings include a red wine, Georges Vigouroux Chateau de Haute-Serre Malbec de Cahors (which won a Wine Enthusiast 90 rating), and a white wine, Louis Sipp Pinot Blanc from Alsace. Both are available by the Glass and the Bottle.
Demarchelier Bistro highlights a casual environment balanced with artistic Parisian design. From marble top tables and an antique bar top, to the outdoor seating and colorful paintings, owner Emily Demarchelier takes great pride in the restaurant that is regularly amongst the top choices for dining in the waterfront neighborhood. The authenticity of divine dishes mixed with friendly and above and beyond service keeps locals and tourists alike flocking to the restaurant.
There is also a superb selection of fromages that highlight a Cheese Fondue or chef selections; as well as charcuteries with delights of Jambon de Bayonne, Chorizo, Garlic Sausage, Saussion, Pate de Campagne, Duck Rilette and Foie Gras. And to further create the sense of the ultimate foodie journey, Demarchelier Bistro captivates with a dessert menu of lovely sweets like the Chocolate Fondant or Crème Brulée. In addition, wine selections bring the country’s vineyards to the forefront.
Additionally, the restaurant is hosting an art exhibit where Eric Demarchelier is displaying his latest work. The exciting show is a tribute to his late brother and photographer, Patrick Demarchelier. Eric’s recent collection of paintings are based on Patrick’s photographs which are displayed side by side.
For more information, please visit https://www.demarchelierrestaurant.com/
For hi-res images, visit:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w8hhs325gxd79orvx3wdi/h?dl=0&rlkey=upvqfqgb9vuo6y0p3n0gryyuh
Photo Credit: Demarchelier Bistro
LOCATION:
471 Main Street
Greenport, NY 11944
Telephone: (631) 593-1650
HOURS (Lunch and Dinner Service):
Tuesday to Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday - Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Note: Bar Service will remain open for a period after the end of dinner service
Norah Lawlor
French-inspired tranquility and elegance can be found at the renowned Greenport restaurant. Demarchelier Bistro has also been recognized with an Editor’s Choice Award for the Best Place to Grab a Drink from Northforker.com.
A new Prix-Fixe menu for the season offers both good value and exquisite offerings of French cuisine served at the Family owned and operated establishment that showcases a menu of rich cultural expressions. The $39 per person, 3-course meal features a choice of Starter, entrée plus dessert. Dishes available range from Pate de Campagne to Roast Beef with Bordelais Sauce and Mashed Potatoes and for dessert classic chocolate mousse.
New Monthly wine selections highlight highly-rated wines at reasonable price per glass. Initial offerings include a red wine, Georges Vigouroux Chateau de Haute-Serre Malbec de Cahors (which won a Wine Enthusiast 90 rating), and a white wine, Louis Sipp Pinot Blanc from Alsace. Both are available by the Glass and the Bottle.
Demarchelier Bistro highlights a casual environment balanced with artistic Parisian design. From marble top tables and an antique bar top, to the outdoor seating and colorful paintings, owner Emily Demarchelier takes great pride in the restaurant that is regularly amongst the top choices for dining in the waterfront neighborhood. The authenticity of divine dishes mixed with friendly and above and beyond service keeps locals and tourists alike flocking to the restaurant.
There is also a superb selection of fromages that highlight a Cheese Fondue or chef selections; as well as charcuteries with delights of Jambon de Bayonne, Chorizo, Garlic Sausage, Saussion, Pate de Campagne, Duck Rilette and Foie Gras. And to further create the sense of the ultimate foodie journey, Demarchelier Bistro captivates with a dessert menu of lovely sweets like the Chocolate Fondant or Crème Brulée. In addition, wine selections bring the country’s vineyards to the forefront.
Additionally, the restaurant is hosting an art exhibit where Eric Demarchelier is displaying his latest work. The exciting show is a tribute to his late brother and photographer, Patrick Demarchelier. Eric’s recent collection of paintings are based on Patrick’s photographs which are displayed side by side.
For more information, please visit https://www.demarchelierrestaurant.com/
For hi-res images, visit:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w8hhs325gxd79orvx3wdi/h?dl=0&rlkey=upvqfqgb9vuo6y0p3n0gryyuh
Photo Credit: Demarchelier Bistro
LOCATION:
471 Main Street
Greenport, NY 11944
Telephone: (631) 593-1650
HOURS (Lunch and Dinner Service):
Tuesday to Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday - Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Note: Bar Service will remain open for a period after the end of dinner service
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter