Ceiba Healthcare Partners Exclusively with MDI Medical as their Irish Distributor and Technical Partner

Ceiba Healthcare Expands into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland Markets

Combining the innovative solutions of Ceiba, with the reputation and technical services of MDI will expand the Ceiba solutions with the Healthcare stakeholders in achieving their Digital strategies” — Daniel Allen, Ceiba Healthcare, Senior Vice President, Commercial

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceiba Healthcare partners with MDI Medical , as its distributor and technical partner exclusively throughout Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. This makes Ceiba and MDI Medical the emerging leaders in virtual clinical care for health systems and providers in the country. MDI Medical works closely with hospitals to provide medical device and healthcare technology solutions across the full continuum of care. MDI Medical in partnership with Ceiba Health will sell the full strategic medical device integration platform and telehealth clinical care solutions to the Irish market.“The HSE and HSCNI in both Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland represent a developed market where Ceiba Health can make a difference. Ceiba Health is excited in entering this market with a trusted partner in MDI Medical. Combining the innovative solutions from Ceiba with the reputation and technical services of MDI Medical, we see a winning combination to further expand the Ceiba solutions to collaborate with the Healthcare stakeholders in achieving their Digital strategies. As healthcare consolidations increases, healthcare systems are seeking to standardize care, while also challenged with resource issues and costly infrastructures, Ceiba Healthcare solutions enable the collection of vital data across the care continuum and providers in bridging the gaps that challenge health systems today” explains Daniel Allen , Senior Vice President, Ceiba Healthcare.“Our partnership with Ceiba Health is an exciting time for MDI Medical and our Healthcare Technology team. This exclusive partnership will introduce the latest healthcare technology solutions designed to improve how hospital staff can electronically integrate, validate and document medical device data across the continuum of care. Our combined health tech products and services will create a world leading strategy for the integration of medical device systems to EPRs and introduction of telehealth solutions to support our customers,” said Gareth Dempsey, Director Healthcare Technology, MDI Medical.About Ceiba Healthcare:Ceiba Healthcare is a health technology company focused on improving patients care delivery and enabling better outcomes from hospital to home. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated clinical solutions. Ceiba’s innovative portfolio covers Tele Health, clinical information systems and medical/system integrations across the care continuum. Ceiba Health is Headquartered in the USA, and is an emerging technology leader within health informatics. As a global company it continues to expand with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http://www.ceiba-health.com For further information, please contact:Daniel AllenSr Vice President, CommercialCeiba HealthcareE-mail: daniel.allen@ceiba-healthcare.comTel: +1 212 572 6380About MDI Medical:Founded in 1987, MDI Medical Limited is one of the leading medical product distribution and solutions provider. MDI Medical’s core services include supply and installation as well as providing ongoing technical and clinical support, onsite and workshop repairs, maintenance, and consumables sales. Through a number of exclusive distribution agreements operating in the following verticals: Healthcare Technology, Clinical IT and Connectivity, Ultrasound Imaging, Patient Monitoring and General Diagnostics, Consumables, Healthcare Design and Solutions. Our headquarters are based in a purpose-built premises located in Kells - Ireland and Belfast - Northern Ireland with an additional office in Liverpool – UK. Our core focus is to further support our customers in healthcare while continuously working with them and our partners in defining & improving the clinical workflows while utilizing healthcare technology. For more information visit www.mdimedical.ie For further information, please contact:Stephanie IngleyGroup MarketingHSL GroupE-mail: stephanie.ingley@hsl.co.uk

