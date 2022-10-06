Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market Growth Rate 8.4% by 2029
Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market was valued at USD 778.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,483.61 million by 2029
Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market was valued at USD 778.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,483.61 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "molecular assays" accounts for the largest technology segment in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for transplant market within the forecasted period owing to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as high procedural efficacy, low turnaround time, the study of multiple samples and real-time sample analysis. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
An international Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market report highlights the key opportunities in the market and influencing factors that helps businesses achieve competitive edge.
Market Outline: -
Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing determines if patients and donors are compatible for cord blood or bone marrow transplants. Human leukocyte antigens (HLA) are proteins found in our bodies. The human immune system uses these markers to determine which cells belong in your body and which cells are foreign.
There has been rapid growth in the demand for transplantation procedures due to certain diseases such as blood cancers, and genetic blood disorders where stem cell transplantation is required. Over the years, the increased public awareness about organ transplantation coupled with regulatory authorities' supporting regulation have accelerated the market forward. With constantly increasing transplant procedures worldwide, the market is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.
Recent Developments
In January 2020, Genome Diagnostics B.V. ("GenDx") announced a partnership with Berlin-based PIRCHE AG and the release of a new edition of their NGSengine® software. NGSengine, widely regarded as the ultimate Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing programme for numerous NGS systems, can now export individual sample HLA typing data to the PIRCHE matching services website.
Some of the major players operating in the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant market are
Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, (US), Immucor, (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (U.S), Luminex Corporation (U.S), Biofortuna (UK), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Takara Bio Inc.,(Japan), Omixon Inc., (Hungary), Siemens (Germany), EKF Diagnostics (UK), BD (US), Fujirebio, (Japan), and TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia) among others.
Countries Studied:
North America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
