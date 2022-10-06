Calcio Saguedo: the new frontier for the football of the future

Submit Release
LENDINARA, ITALY, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can a football pitch left in a state of disrepair be transformed into one of the most beautiful sports facilities in Polesine in just a few months? The answer is yes, when you find the work, passion and intuition of a successful entrepreneur like Mattia Migliorini to make a dream come true. But let's go in order.

In 2020, Calcio Saguedo, a historic club active since 1975 in the municipality of Lendinara, is navigating very difficult waters: financial conditions close to collapse also make it impossible to carry out the necessary maintenance work on the field granted by the municipality.

Losing such an important sporting reality for this area would be a real shame: this is why Mattia Migliorini, an entrepreneur famous for his intuitions and innovative ideas, decided to take the field, providing strength and work gaining the trust of the municipal administration.

And it was here that the rebirth of Calcio Saguedo began: it took only 12 months to build a competitive team of 25 players and careful and professional management of 7 people.

In the same period, the football pitch is completely renovated, making it an efficient and modern facility: and the club's activities become more and more intense, thanks also to the arrival of Pasqualino Peluso, regional head of the goalkeeping academy, thanks to whom the fruitful collaboration between Calcio Saguedo and the academy itself becomes possible.

This was followed by collaborations with important high-level clubs, such as Empoli, Adriese and Rovigo. A successful activity that could not fail to attract the attention of attentive observers such as those of the AIA and the FIGC, who chose the Calcio Saguedo facility to organise the UEFA C course (youth coaches) in July 2022.

The structure was also chosen as the venue for a prestigious event such as the 'Milan goalkeeper selection camp': only four structures in the whole of Italy organise such events, demonstrating how important the work done by Mattia Migliorini at the helm of Calcio Saguedo really is.

Just as important are the results to be achieved in the future. At the presentation of the new season, Migliorini took the opportunity to thank the management for their excellent work and the municipal administration for their trust. All in anticipation of other important goals that are within reach!

