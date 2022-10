Tag Team: Live Keynote Concert Performance at the IEBA 2022 Conference in Nashville, TN

DC Glenn and Steve Rolln of Tag Team in Concert on Tag Team Tour Tag Team Back Again now Touring WorldWide Tag Team Group

Old School Hip Hop Group Tag Team to perform live in Concert at the IEBA 2022 Conference Opening Reception. IEBA members will be rocking Sunday! Sprinkles!!!

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Sunday, October 9, the iconic hip-hop music group Tag Team will perform live at the IEBA 2022 (International Entertainment Buyers Association) Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The music artist performance showcase will take place at the world-famous Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville.This showcase is an opportunity for all concert promoters, entertainment buyers, corporate event planners, talent agents, and concert tour industry professionals to witness an electrifying Tag Team performance. Millions of fans of the pop-culture old-school hip-hop icons have been enjoying Tag Team concerts for three decades, including their now-iconic single "Whoomp! (There it Is)" which was modified for an award-winning GEICO commercial. That legendary ad, titled "Tag Team helps with Dessert," sparked the cultural catchphrases "Scoop, There It Is!" and "Sprinkles!"Tag Team's work has also appeared in films such as "Elf," "Pitch Perfect," and "Rio," and their popularity in pop culture and on prime-time network television is growing, as evidenced by an upcoming appearance on the celebrity singing competition " The Masked Singer ," which will air later this month on Fox and stream on Hulu.Tag Team – consisting of DC Glenn aka "DC The Brain Supreme" Glenn and Steve Gibson aka "Steve Rolln" is an entertainment buyer’s dream. Their high-energy show is a clean, family-friendly, nostalgic 90’s experience for everyone to enjoy – thus giving talent buyers from all entertainment genres worldwide the opportunity to book Tag Team with confidence.The variety of appearances at which you’ll find Tag Team performances is impressive:Corporate EventsNFL Halftime PerformancesMLB Pregame EventsNBA Halftime ShowsHoliday ParadesFestivalsIce Cream SocialsCasinosHoliday PartiesBenefit ConcertsState FairsCounty Fairs90’s Night PerformancesPrime-Time Television PerformancesPrivate Events90’s Themed ToursCruise ShipsCollege EventsBook Tag Team today for the upcoming Holiday Season.Tag Team Upcoming Events Schedule:Opening Reception Keynote PerformanceWildHorse SaloonNashville, TNSaturday, October 15, 2022Arkansas State Fair GroundsLittle Rock, ARSaturday, October 29, 2022The Sands Rocks 80’s Music ExperiencePlanet Hollywood Beach ResortCancun, MexicoThe Masked SingerWednesday NightFox Broadcasting NetworkTBASaturday, November 19, 20222022 Raleigh Christmas ParadeABC 11Raleigh, NCFriday, December 2, 202290’s RewindTannahill's Tavern & Music HallFort Worth, TXSaturday, December 31, 2022Freemont Street New Year’s Eve ShowFremont StreetLas Vegas, NV