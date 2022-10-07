Tag Team: Live Keynote Concert Performance at the IEBA 2022 Conference in Nashville, TN
Old School Hip Hop Group Tag Team to perform live in Concert at the IEBA 2022 Conference Opening Reception. IEBA members will be rocking Sunday! Sprinkles!!!NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday, October 9, the iconic hip-hop music group Tag Team will perform live at the IEBA 2022 (International Entertainment Buyers Association) Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The music artist performance showcase will take place at the world-famous Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville.
This showcase is an opportunity for all concert promoters, entertainment buyers, corporate event planners, talent agents, and concert tour industry professionals to witness an electrifying Tag Team performance. Millions of fans of the pop-culture old-school hip-hop icons have been enjoying Tag Team concerts for three decades, including their now-iconic single "Whoomp! (There it Is)" which was modified for an award-winning GEICO commercial. That legendary ad, titled "Tag Team helps with Dessert," sparked the cultural catchphrases "Scoop, There It Is!" and "Sprinkles!"
Tag Team's work has also appeared in films such as "Elf," "Pitch Perfect," and "Rio," and their popularity in pop culture and on prime-time network television is growing, as evidenced by an upcoming appearance on the celebrity singing competition "The Masked Singer," which will air later this month on Fox and stream on Hulu.
Tag Team – consisting of DC Glenn aka "DC The Brain Supreme" Glenn and Steve Gibson aka "Steve Rolln" is an entertainment buyer’s dream. Their high-energy show is a clean, family-friendly, nostalgic 90’s experience for everyone to enjoy – thus giving talent buyers from all entertainment genres worldwide the opportunity to book Tag Team with confidence.
The variety of appearances at which you’ll find Tag Team performances is impressive:
Corporate Events
NFL Halftime Performances
MLB Pregame Events
NBA Halftime Shows
Holiday Parades
Festivals
Ice Cream Socials
Casinos
Holiday Parties
Benefit Concerts
State Fairs
County Fairs
90’s Night Performances
Prime-Time Television Performances
Private Events
90’s Themed Tours
Cruise Ships
College Events
Book Tag Team today for the upcoming Holiday Season.
Tag Team Upcoming Events Schedule:
IEBA 2022 Conference
Opening Reception Keynote Performance
WildHorse Saloon
Nashville, TN
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Arkansas State Fair Grounds
Little Rock, AR
Saturday, October 29, 2022
The Sands Rocks 80’s Music Experience
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort
Cancun, Mexico
The Masked Singer
Wednesday Night
Fox Broadcasting Network
TBA
Saturday, November 19, 2022
2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC 11
Raleigh, NC
Friday, December 2, 2022
90’s Rewind
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Fort Worth, TX
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Freemont Street New Year’s Eve Show
Fremont Street
Las Vegas, NV
