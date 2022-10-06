The insight that will change the world of finance: Forbes honours iSwiss CEO, Christopher Aleo
It is the insights of great innovators that can change the world: and this also applies to finance. And the one had by Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss, is so innovative that it earned the young banker the Forbes award for innovation in the financial world.
Applying the digital revolution to a world that, in some respects, is still reluctant to make full use of it: this principle underpins the activities of iSwiss, which has grown rapidly beyond the borders of Italy and Switzerland and is aiming for very important goals.
The idea is to offer financial instruments that are easy to use and flexible. In this way, it becomes possible to overcome one of the typical limitations of even online banks, whereby it is often impossible to carry out transactions during closing times or at weekends.
But a reality such as the modern one, which travels at incredible speed, cannot be limited by a 'classic' timetable: and that is how iSwiss enables real-time transactions, wherever the customer is in the world.
Another strong point is the openness towards new financial systems, such as those represented by cryptocurrencies, which are integrated with traditional financial instruments to offer an increasingly complete service to customers, including the most demanding ones.
And without forgetting that even a business like iSwiss must have a social dimension: that is why, as CEO Christopher Aleo explains, the Swiss deposit bank has made significant investments with the goal of 'zero emissions' to be reached by 2024.
Important ambitions and goals for a company that is now also aiming beyond the Old European basin: with the start of operations in Romania, one of the countries with the highest growth rate on the continent, iSwiss' campaign to conquer the Balkan world has begun.
It is a world full of possibilities from a financial point of view and one that seems very well prepared to learn about and use new financial instruments, which can be very useful for entrepreneurs and investors alike.
And a growth that also looks to the world's most important financial centre: in Dubai iSwiss already has its offices and is currently aiming to option its future headquarters in the Downtown Circle. This futuristic ring will soon encircle the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper.
Because iSwiss and Christopher Aleo are really aiming high: just like one of the stars destined to shine among others in the global finance sky.
