Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Drugs Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 9.7% by 2028
Market Summary: -
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) refers to an anxiety disorder that is characterized by unreasonable and uncontrollable thoughts and fears leading an individual to perform repetitive behaviours. Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a disorder known to compel a person to get stuck on a particular thought or fear. The developments in the treatment, therapies and novel treatment, and advancements in the anti-anxiety, antipsychotic and antidepressant drugs is expected to provide various other opportunities in the OCD drugs market. However, patent expiry of the patented drugs and introduction of generic version of branded drugs are factors expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.
The obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) drugs market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Some of the major players operating in the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Drugs market are
Abbott, Eli Lilly, and Company, Viatria Inc., H. LUNDBECK A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Mallinckrodt, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Zydus Cadila), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical industries Ltd., Wockhardt, Alvogen, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma USA (a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma), Par Pharmaceutical, Apotex Inc., Lannett, among others.
