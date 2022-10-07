Kovels’ New Price Book Hits No. 1 Spot on Amazon

Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide all-new 2023 edition has climbed to No. 1 New Release in Antiques & Collectible Reference on Amazon.

Not only can you price your antiques, you can use our book as an encyclopedia of the antiques market, enjoying a visual overview with prices, photos, and insightful information.”” — Terry Kovel, Author

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot off the presses — and it’s already a hit! The 55th edition of the perennially popular Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel has climbed to No. 1 in Amazon sales in the category: #1 New Release in Antiques & Collectible Reference. The lists reflect Amazon’s "hot" best-selling new and future releases. The 2023 Kovels’ Price Guide was released nationally on September 27.

With more tips, more marks, and more prices than any other price guide on the market, Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2023 is the most complete and the best-illustrated price guide available from the most trusted name in the industry. It contains more than 3,150 photos; 500 makers’ marks, logos, and dates; and 12,000 all-new prices of antiques and collectibles in 700-plus categories sought by collectors, including Advertising, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Kitchen, Porcelain, Sewing, Tiffany, Tools, Toys, and more. Prices are from actual sales — no estimates — and are reviewed for accuracy.

As a bonus in Kovels’ 2023 book, there is a special section, “Collecting Trends: Twentieth-Century Studio Ceramics,” showcasing some of the innovative potters who invented new techniques and produced works that marked a shift from factory-made functional items to individual forms of artistic expression in clay. Readers — probably the Amazon buyers who pushed the book to No. 1 status! — will also find an illustrated list of the year’s record prices and hundreds of expert tips, as well as comments on trends and pricing patterns. All of this information helps collectors to quickly identify and price finds, and to buy and sell more confidently.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, just released in its 55th edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 48 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.