HII to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 3

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 3, and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: https://www.hii.com/.

HII participants will include Chris Kastner, president and CEO, and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber. As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com 
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com 
757-380-2104


