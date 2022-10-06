Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase: A Celebration of Black Business Curated by Daymond John Streaming Live From the Apollo Theater, Thursday, Oct. 27

Spike Lee, Venus Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O'Neal, Killer Mike, Big Sean, and More to Headline; 'NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant' Submissions Are Now Open — Awarding $150,000+ in Black Business Grants

/EIN News/ -- NEW CITY, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's four-time Emmy Award-winning show Shark Tank has announced the third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase. In conjunction with Medium Rare and The Shark Group, Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase is an annual celebration of Black business, aiming to empower and celebrate entrepreneurs everywhere. Focused at the intersection of Business & Entertainment, Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase has quickly become one of the largest and most awarded Diversity & Inclusion events in America. Last year's event attracted over 6.5 million viewers and won its third and fourth Webby Awards as the Best Remote Business & Finance event on the internet. This year's free global live-stream will air on Thursday, Oct. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. ET across the Black Entrepreneurs Day website, Facebook, and more.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase will feature Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance®. The thoughtfully curated segment includes one-on-one discussions with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Shaquille O'Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike, moderated by Daymond John. Musical superstar Big Sean will cap off the evening with a live performance. All new for 2022, The Build Black with Shopify's Pitch Competition will be a highlight of the program as budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses live.

Since its inception, Black Entrepreneurs Day has provided guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs as well as over $500,000 in business grants via the "NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant," created by Daymond John. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country can apply now for a $25,000 NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant on the event website through Oct. 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"Being in year three accomplishes one of my original goals of making Black Entrepreneurs Day one of the most fun D&I events of the year that brings icons of the Black community to participate in important conversations and moments. I want to thank Chase for sharing my vision to make this possible and help bring in an incredible lineup. Black Entrepreneurs Day will once again inspire, educate, learn from, and celebrate those that are hustling, pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in many cases, thriving. It is truly my honor to return to Harlem's iconic Apollo Theater and bring BED to a place near and dear to my heart while ensuring audiences throughout the world can stream the show for free," said Daymond John.

Black Entrepreneurs Day is excited to welcome its A-list guests and business leaders to the world famous Apollo Theater in Harlem in front of a live studio audience. The legendary Apollo Theater plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding in 1934, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

"Black Entrepreneurs Day provides an invaluable resource to a community that is historically overlooked when it comes to resources and funding. It is truly economic inclusion for us, by us. As we work to improve every aspect of the Black community — from education and health to building generational wealth — we know Black entrepreneurs and an inclusive, thriving economy are key. The NAACP will continue to ensure economic growth and sustainability for Black people. For the third year, we're looking forward to seeing the ways that Black businesses are changing the landscape in industries like tech, beauty, travel and retail, and helping them scale through the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase Show Program:

● Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike

● Live Musical Performance by Big Sean

● "NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant" Celebration & Showcases

● Build Black with Shopify's Pitch Competition

● Building Generational Wealth Featuring Tiki Barber presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

● Fulfill Your Dreams: A Small Business Roundtable Featuring Metta Sandiford-Artest presented by Alibaba.com

● Elevating Access presented by Lowe's Featuring Lowe's Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison

● Historically Better powered by Pepsi Stronger Together

● Empowering Entrepreneurs presented by Chase

● Innovating for Health Equity Roundtable presented by Johnson & Johnson

● Magenta Edge Roundtable presented by T-Mobile for Business

● #FundBlackFounders presented by Google

● The Breakdown presented by The General Insurance

● Build Black with Shopify Roundtable

For the third year in a row, Daymond is honored to partner with JPMorgan Chase to power the Black Entrepreneurs Day broadcast. Through Chase resources, the firm offers financial tools and guidance to support business owners who want to start, run and grow their businesses. Through its Advancing Black Pathways (ABP) initiative, JPMorgan Chase is striving to strengthen the economic foundation of the Black community globally. In 2020, ABP partnered with Chase for Business to launch Advancing Black Entrepreneurs (ABE), an educational program that offers practical advice and resources to help business owners navigate challenges and prepare for long-term success. Brian Lamb, Northeast Segment Head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, will discuss ABE during the Black Entrepreneurs Day program and will be joined by Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., President and CEO, Black Enterprise, and Mindelyn Anderson, founder of Mirror Group LLC. Additionally, during Building Generational Wealth presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Tiki Barber and Daymond will speak about how clients can become financially savvy and Barber's career from a famed athlete to successful entrepreneur. "The journey of Black entrepreneurs can be a mosaic of highs and lows, but that journey can serve as an inspiration to generations. As a firm, we're committed to helping Black entrepreneurs get access to the critical resources they need to be successful, and we are proud to be a part of Black Entrepreneurs Day, which seeks to support and celebrate this inspiring community," said Byna Elliott, global head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase.

For the third year in a row, The General Insurance will power the event's "Game Changer Conversations" featuring Daymond in inspirational one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders and cultural icons. Prepare for game-changing conversations featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike. In addition to this year's Game Changer Conversations, The General Insurance will also present a conversation entitled "The Breakdown," featuring Morgan DeBaun, founder and CEO of Blavity, Inc., Ryan Wilson, CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot, and EJ Reed, co-founder of Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria, alongside Daymond John, focused on the importance of overcoming adversity and scaling Black-owned businesses.

PepsiCo is committed to addressing inequity and creating opportunities for Black communities and consumers through its various teams, programs, and initiatives including Historically Better powered by Pepsi Stronger Together. Historically Better is a platform that celebrates HBCU talent and culture, elevates and engages HBCU students, alumni and fans, and inspires the next generation of Black leaders. From highlighting industry trailblazers to awarding scholarships and internships, Historically Better utilizes the power of PepsiCo's diverse brand portfolio to address inequity and level the playing field for HBCU students with an end-to-end experience celebrating Black excellence in all its forms. This year, Historically Better will host an exclusive conversation between Daymond John and Kenny Thompson, Jr., Vice President of External Affairs for North America at PepsiCo, on the importance of inspiring the next generation of Black leaders, live from Howard University amongst a select group of undergraduate and graduate students. "Historically Better powered by Pepsi Stronger Together celebrates the Black excellence that lives and thrives at our nation's HBCUs. I'm proud to bring this program to Black Entrepreneurs Day and to highlight PepsiCo's work to confront inequity and empower Black communities and businesses. By nurturing the next generation of cultural changemakers and supporting Black business owners as they grow and lift up their communities, PepsiCo can help drive change," said Kenny Thompson, Jr., PepsiCo.

The future is now with Shopify. Through initiatives such as Build Black and its support of the 1MBB movement, Shopify has continued to reshape the ways in which minorities are supported and businesses, especially Black-owned businesses, are given a platform to be seen. Together with Daymond John and Black Entrepreneurs Day, Shopify will introduce an exciting new component of the show — Build Black with Shopify's Pitch Competition. A live pitch competition taking place at the Apollo in front of a panel of judges, this year's Pitch Competition will feature three Shopify merchants from their Build Black Community who are looking to win $25,000 and exclusive mentorship from Daymond John to further their business journey. In addition to the Pitch Competition. Shopify will also present a Build Black Roundtable featuring the three Black women who are actively working towards supporting and amplifying the thousands of Black businesses that come into the Build Black program, custom content and Daymond John's BED Picks — a hand-selected list of Black-owned Shopify brands from the Build Black Community that we can't get enough of.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is proud to partner with Black Entrepreneurs Day for the second year, as part of its Our Race to Health Equity initiative, a bold aspiration to help eradicate racial and social injustice within public health by eliminating health inequities for people of color. One of the ways the company is working to change the culture of healthcare is by investing in and supporting care models and solutions that drive healthier outcomes. During the Johnson & Johnson Innovating for Health Equity Roundtable, Daymond will host a dialogue with Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Uché Blackstock, founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, and Barbara Rhoden, PhD, Head of Marketing, Primasun and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Board Fellow, to discuss how Black entrepreneurs are aligning business acumen and purpose-driven passion to address racial health inequities. The conversation will also cover some of the tools and resources that the company has put in place through Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, a fund within the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, to empower early-stage innovators to drive more inclusive healthcare solutions created for the community by the community.

Lowe's has remained committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs through various programming and initiatives. Live from the Apollo Theater, Daymond John will sit down with Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, to discuss the unique ways Lowe's has supported diverse communities and minority-owned businesses.

Alibaba.com, one of the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group, is proud to partner with Black Entrepreneurs Day to present a groundbreaking conversation entitled Fulfill Your Dreams: A Small Business Roundtable centered on Alibaba.com's innovative initiatives to support small businesses. Featuring past Alibaba.com Grants Program winners Eva Jane Bunkley and Matt Jones, as well as Alibaba.com's Alex Tsai and renowned Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Metta World Peace), this conversation will further inspire entrepreneurs globally. Alibaba.com recently launched the Alibaba.com "Manifest" Grants Program, which aims to celebrate the innovativeness of U.S. small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enhance the competitive edge of their products. Entrepreneurs can now apply for the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program HERE, which will provide monetary funds and procurement resources to small businesses that have innovative product ideas and go-to-market strategies. In addition, one lucky winner will receive one-on-one mentorship from Daymond John.

Google's dedication to supporting Black communities and entrepreneurs is unmatched through various initiatives such as the Google for Startups for Black Founders Fund and so much more. During this year's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Daymond John and Melonie Parker, Google's Chief Diversity Officer, will host a conversation entitled #FundBlackFounders, focused on the Black startup founders who are building great companies yet are locked out of access to the funding that is critical to their success. At its core, Google is on a mission to support diverse startup communities globally — and that's precisely what Melonie and Daymond will dive into in this impactful discussion.

As a returning partner, T-Mobile for Business and its small business content destination Magenta Edge have joined forces with Daymond John for year three to present an exclusive Magenta Edge roundtable. Featuring three savvy, successful small business owners, this year's Magenta Edge Roundtable unpacks how Black entrepreneurs can raise the odds of running a thriving business over the long run. They discuss the value of strong connections, how to better access capital, and the role the community plays in the staying power of a business. Magenta Edge is an initiative created by T-Mobile for Business on a mission to help American small business owners navigate the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. With a foundational focus on minority-owned small businesses, Magenta Edge has a growing library of original content, educational programming, real stories, and insights to help teach and inspire all entrepreneurs.

An avid supporter of Black-owned businesses and organizations as well as a returning partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day, Facebook will be the preferred streaming partner of this year's event. Tune in to Daymond John's Facebook page on Oct. 27 to watch for free.

The one-of-a-kind historic live-stream will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET, live from Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater. The studio audience will be made up of NAACP groups, HBCU students, and those lucky enough to get a free ticket to the event taping on BlackEntrepreneursDay.com — Apply Now. For the millions of viewers watching at home, Black Entrepreneurs Day will be completely free and available worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the Black Entrepreneurs Day website, Facebook via Daymond John's page and across all other social media channels.

Final Event Flyer — CLICK HERE

ABOUT DAYMOND JOHN

Daymond John is CEO and founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. John's marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. John is also an author of four best-selling books, including his New York Times best-selling books The Power of Broke (2016) and Rise and Grind (2018). A Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John is celebrating his 14th season on ABC's four-time Emmy Award-winning show Shark Tank where, as one of the original Sharks, he demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights.

ABOUT MEDIUM RARE

Focused at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, Medium Rare partners with athletes, celebrities, and brands to build iconic media properties. Medium Rare is the creator and producer of Webby Award-winning brands including Shaq's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, SHAQ vs GRONK, and more. Medium Rare was founded by Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman, who were recently honored with 4X Webby Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, and Pollstar's Next Gen Impact. Learn more at www.Medium-Rare.com.

ABOUT SHARK GROUP

The Shark Group's team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency's culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. Some of its clients include Chase, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many others. Learn more at www.TheSharkGroup.com.

Contact Information:

Zachary Rosenfield

CEO, Rosenfield Media Group

zach@rmg-pr.com

310.429.5555



Amanda Brocato

EVP, Corporate Strategies & Events, Rosenfield Media Group

amanda@rmg-pr.com

512.743.3941



Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment