Arendai Sponsoring and Exhibiting at A3's Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arendai, Inc., a pioneer in the delivery of innovative software management solutions for orchestration of logistics center operations, is a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week by the A3 Association for Advancing Automation Oct. 10-13 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Walter Buga, CEO of Arendai, will be speaking in the round table panel discussion "From the Warehouse to the Factory Floor and Beyond: Trends in Mobile Robotics and Automation." Dr. Buga will be sharing his valuable insights on the industry and the future of automation.

Arendai will be exhibiting its innovative software product Harmony on the conference floor with a product presentation and demos of:

A Digital Twin of a sample warehouse

AMRs and autonomous forklift orchestration

AMRs for products pickup

Forklifts for pallets transportation

Fleet orchestration backend

About Harmony

Arendai's Harmony is an orchestration software solution that delivers optimal management, control, and coordination of humans and AMRs for more successful autonomous logistics center operations.

Our Harmony product is critical for scalable growth and increased ROI for the logistics centers of the future, as it provides holistic optimization from a fully integrated solution while eliminating paperwork and human errors.

About Arendai

By applying simulation, Digital Twin, and AI, Arendai delivers optimal orchestration of heterogeneous AMRs and robotics solutions.

Arendai has excellent, engaged ecosystem partners with a focus on solving real customer problems and producing an attractive ROI.

Arendai is a member of the Intel® Network Builders program.

TwinsSync ™ is an Arendai registered trademark.

Visit www.arendai.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

