Arendai Sponsoring and Exhibiting at A3's Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week

From the Warehouse to the Factory Floor and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arendai, Inc., a pioneer in the delivery of innovative software management solutions for orchestration of logistics center operations, is a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week by the A3 Association for Advancing Automation Oct. 10-13 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Walter Buga, CEO of Arendai, will be speaking in the round table panel discussion "From the Warehouse to the Factory Floor and Beyond: Trends in Mobile Robotics and Automation." Dr. Buga will be sharing his valuable insights on the industry and the future of automation.   

Arendai will be exhibiting its innovative software product Harmony on the conference floor with a product presentation and demos of: 

  • A Digital Twin of a sample warehouse  
  • AMRs and autonomous forklift orchestration  
  • AMRs for products pickup  
  • Forklifts for pallets transportation  
  • Fleet orchestration backend  

About Harmony 

Arendai's Harmony is an orchestration software solution that delivers optimal management, control, and coordination of humans and AMRs for more successful autonomous logistics center operations. 

Our Harmony product is critical for scalable growth and increased ROI for the logistics centers of the future, as it provides holistic optimization from a fully integrated solution while eliminating paperwork and human errors.  

About Arendai 

By applying simulation, Digital Twin, and AI, Arendai delivers optimal orchestration of heterogeneous AMRs and robotics solutions.  

Arendai has excellent, engaged ecosystem partners with a focus on solving real customer problems and producing an attractive ROI.   

Arendai is a member of the Intel® Network Builders program. 

TwinsSync ™ is an Arendai registered trademark. 

Visit www.arendai.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.  

Contact Information:
Walter Buga
CEO
walter.buga@arendai.com
9162012220

Jan Murlewski
CTO
jan.murlewski@arendai.com

Anna Buga
Operations Manager
anna.buga@arendai.com

Featured Image for Arendai

Featured Image for Arendai

