IZEA Wins Comparably’s Best Company Work-Life Balance Award for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has won a Q3 2022 Comparably Award in the Top-Rated 100 Small/Mid-Sized Companies category for excellence in the Work-Life Balance category. This is the second consecutive year that IZEA has been named to Comparably’s Best Work-Life Balance list.



“Our people are the heart of what we do and, since the beginning, we’ve worked to create a supportive environment of mutual respect and growth,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Founder and CEO. “Our transition to a fully remote work environment did not come without its challenges, but we’ve kept our ears open to employee needs, which has allowed us to maintain a positive and people-centered culture that makes IZEAns proud.”

Comparably is the leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces. The top 100 highest-rated companies with the best work-life balance are based on anonymous employee feedback on Comparably.com to various questions regarding an employee’s overall satisfaction with their work-life blend.

“It is exciting to see a company like IZEA continue to demonstrate the proper leadership needed to maintain a positive work-life balance two years in a row,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “The world changed drastically over the last couple of years, and IZEA has proven its ability to pivot quickly while keeping employee needs top of mind.”

If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers . Follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

