eSentire Adds Cybersecurity Industry Heavyweights to its Board of Directors

Amit Mital and John Becker bring valuable strategic expertise as the preeminent MDR firm scales to meet growing demand for its threat investigation and response services

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced today the addition of two cybersecurity industry veterans to its Board of Directors. Amit Mital, former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director in the White House, will be joined on the Board by John Becker, renowned technology executive, advisor, and investor.

“We are very honored to have Amit and John join our Board and offer their extensive experience to our team,” says Kerry Bailey, CEO of eSentire. “Both Amit and John have a deep understanding of the challenges security leaders are facing in today’s complex threat landscape and share Team eSentire’s personal commitment to the businesses we protect. They will be stewards of our brand, provide perspective on our strategy, and demand flawless execution as we continue to expand our operations globally.”

During his White House appointment, Mital’s technical expertise in cloud security was integral in the U.S. government’s efforts to thwart ransomware and combat nation-state attacks. Prior to serving President Biden, Mital was a Strategic Advisor to eSentire, and held multiple executive roles in technology organizations including over 20 years at Microsoft as Corporate Vice President. He was also Chief Technology Officer at Symantec Corp, leading enterprise security, mobility, and encryption solutions, and CEO at Kernel Labs where he accelerated machine learning, virtual reality, and cybersecurity businesses.

“It’s been an honor to serve my country and protect the critical cybersecurity interests of the United States and its allies over the past 18 months. In my opinion, the market need for integrated investigations and real security outcomes cannot be overstated. I feel privileged to rejoin eSentire, the clear leader in MDR, as a Board member and look forward to supporting Team eSentire through the company’s continued growth, as we innovate to put businesses ahead of disruption,” says Mital.

Becker is a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience, and strong operational skills who brings a tremendous track record of success to the table. His leadership, vision, and knowledge of strategic market issues have made him a sought-after advisor. In addition to eSentire, Becker is also on the Board of Directors for leading technology firms including cloudtamer.io, Cyren, and Aware. He has held several executive leadership roles including CEO of Sourcefire, Approva Corporation, Cybertrust and Chairman and CEO of AXENT Technologies, Inc. Becker is currently interim CEO of CrashPlan.

“eSentire’s reputation is unmatched in the industry, largely led by the team’s fierce commitment to their customers. Every organization claims to be customer-first, but as eSentire has scaled, its NPS scores, Mean Time to Contain of 15 minutes, and overall belief that An Attack On You Is An Attack On Us – have remained steadfast. I’m thrilled to join eSentire and support their outstanding leadership team as we continue to expand its brand, partner ecosystem, and security operations expertise globally,” says Becker.

The additions of Mital and Becker to eSentire’s Board follow eSentire’s announcement of a $325 million raise from Georgian and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) earlier this year. This year the firm also proudly introduced its e3 partner ecosystem, committed to transforming how security value is delivered to business leaders. Since launch, the e3 ecosystem has exceeded performance expectations with over 50 percent of global bookings being driven through its partner community. In late September, eSentire celebrated multiple industry recognitions as the leading global MDR provider including:

Named #9, and the top pure play MDR provider on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs global ranking

Recognized as the CrowdStrike 2022 Global MSSP Partner of the Year

Earned G2’s industry-renowned status as MDR Leader and named Best Support in MDR

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1500+ organizations in 80+ countries, representing 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire.

