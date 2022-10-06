Secretary Blinken Leads U.S. Delegation to the 52nd Organization of American States General Assembly in Lima, Peru

Secretary Blinken will lead the United States delegation to the 52nd Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Lima, Peru October 6-7. Delegates will convene under the theme “Together Against Inequality and Discrimination” for the first in-person General Assembly since 2019. Secretary Blinken will engage regional leaders on shared priorities, including combatting discrimination and intolerance, safeguarding democracy, and protecting human rights.

The OAS Remains a Vital Multilateral Partner in the Region

As a member of the OAS since its founding in 1948, the United States remains committed to strengthening and working with the organization. The U.S. government is determined to use multilateral diplomacy to resolve regional problems and to engage its neighbors on topics of hemispheric concern. A major financial supporter of the OAS, the United States contributes over 50% of the organization’s annual budget.

The OAS General Assembly represents the most senior decision-making body of the OAS. The United States last hosted the OAS General Assembly in 2005 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida under the theme “Delivering the Benefits of Democracy.”

52nd OAS General Assembly Objectives