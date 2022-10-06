Hip Hop Finds a New Voice of Impactful Storytelling: General Styles and G.I.H.U.L Ent Promise Stunning New Music
With a rich range of relatable, heartfelt, and compelling musical compositions, General Styles is taking over the Hip Hop world, one track at a timeBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a series of powerful and captivating singles such as “Blake Griffin”, “Exotic”, “Turnt Up”, “Never Told Her”, and several others gracing his roster, General Styles is no new act in Hip Hop. The rising powerhouse is known for his carefully crafted, poignantly composed, ‘real’ musical compositions that have laid the foundation of his brand.
Having recently unveiled his newest drop, “SIN”, the prolific Hip Hop singer and songwriter strikes all the right chords with yet another moving track. “SIN” was unveiled for audiences on June 4th, 2022, and has continually gathered steam, becoming one of the artist’s top hits.
When listening to his music, listeners are able to effortlessly relate with General Style’s emotions and sentiments and feel the depth and intensity of life traumas that he has faced, traumas that each individual faces.
“My music is unique in the fact that it is strictly release music, [a form of] emotional expression. I specifically make songs about how I am feeling or my emotional state,” says General Styles regarding his music and craft.
The artist remains motivated by his family, charged by an ambition for success, and a thirst to make his grandmother proud. Inspired by rappers from his cultural era including Lil Boosie, Soulja Slim, and D-Block, the talented artist hopes to grow his audience for the sole purpose of letting them hear his works.
For Styles, ‘music; is the language of the soul and the right tune can change one’s entire mood. This love and adoration for music remains the artist’s driving force and inspiration behind each release.
Currently, as CEO of G.I.H.U.L. (Get It How U Live) Entertainment, the rising Baltimore icon continues to share stories of the many trials and tribulations he has had to endure, expressed through music. He also runs an independent clothing line called G.I.H.U.L Gear.
Visit General Styles website to check out, download, and buy the artist’s music and follow him on social media for updates on new releases. Contact the artist through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.
###
ABOUT
General Styles is a talented and rising Hip Hop artist, who captivates listeners with his moving and authentic musical pieces. Born Christopher J Davis on December 25,1985 at Saini hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, General Styles has experienced a stunning journey of self-expression, reflection, and growth in music.
Growing up in a uniquely structured environment, the dynamic artist experienced a lifestyle of trial and error. For General Styles, music and sports were the two main ways to make it out of the hood and become successful. Moreover, Styles always found music to be a powerful means of releasing bottled up emotions that he was deeply harboring.
At the young age of 13, the artist recorded his debut single, beginning a prolific musical journey that has seen him release one single after another. Believing the Baltimore city saying that “You have to get it how you live to survive”, General Styles is confident that his story is nothing short of extraordinary and needs to be told.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/generalstyles39
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/generalstyles39/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5r_Uj3ywK9KRgG9wDG_5IQ
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3gq8Hf8q89wTp1se1CsN49?si=qWXuuSL5Rci7bWP741hc_g
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/gihulent
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/generalstyles39?profile_view_source=header_icon_nav
Christopher Davis
General Styles
+1 6673792540
generalstyles39@gihul.com
SIN