VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in MINTangible to Offer Trusted Intellectual Property Solutions for NFTs

Platform is built for Web3 and provides the most trusted, intelligent and comprehensive licensing solution for NFTs

We have designed our solution not just to address the problems but to fuel the continued growth, vitality and trust of a healthy and sustainable NFT industry.” — Amyli McDaniel, MINTangible CEO and founder

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation's (VIPC) equity investment program Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), today announced an investment in MINTangible. Richmond VA.-based MINTangible provides creators, brands and companies a robust NFT licensing and rights solution enabling the creation of NFTs with blockchain attached and transparent intellectual property (IP) rights. The company will use this investment to broaden its rights solution with API extensions for minting platforms to offer MINTangible to their customers.

Today, NFTs are being minted without a legally sound structure for establishing IP rights and terms. This results in increasing disputes, lawsuits, and loss of trust between NFT creators and buyers. With MINTangible, a user chooses IP terms for an NFT and those terms are digitally bound, displayed and transferred with that NFT. The solution provides the NFT industry with a solution to help NFT creators protect the value of their NFTs and IP rights, and for buyers to be assured of the IP rights that are included with an NFT.

“As NFTs get beyond the speculative and evolve to empower a more effective, inclusive and automated way to monetize IP, a blockchain specific IP and rights infrastructure is needed. We have designed our solution not just to address the problems but to fuel the continued growth, vitality and trust of a healthy and sustainable NFT industry,” says Amyli McDaniel, CEO and founder.

“As a native Virginian, it is important to me that MINTangible both supports, and seeks support from, the startup ecosystem in Virginia. We see VIPC as a strong partner when it comes to providing funding and other support to Virginia entrepreneurs, and we are grateful for VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help support our growth.”

MINTangible serves all NFT market participants. Creators now have a way to control and choose what IP rights apply while protecting their IP and the value of their NFTs. Buyers can instantly look up the IP rights that go with an NFT before purchase and wherever that NFT is being listed. MINTangible will be the trusted digital rights partner to NFT platforms, blockchains and consultants such as lawyers, allowing them to better serve and protect their clients by offering a comprehensive IP licensing and rights infrastructure solution.

“​MINTangible provides a unique solution that is changing the way IP challenges are being addressed,” said Alex Euler, Senior Investment Director, VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “Over the last six months, they have developed a Web3 solution that digitally binds IP and other terms to blockchain tokens, transforming them into true assets that can legally represent and transfer IP rights. We are excited to support MINTangible and look forward to following their continued growth.”

About MINTangible

Led by legal and Web3 experts, MINTangible is the leading Web3 tech company focused on intellectual property and rights and with a mission to elevate the trust, transparency and value of NFTs. To learn more, please visit https://mintangible.io/.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $32.4 million in capital across more than 250 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Public Safety Innovation |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.