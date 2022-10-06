Luxurynsight accelerates its development in China with the support of new strategic shareholders
Highly experienced new shareholders and advisors from the finance and luxury industries join Luxurynsight to drive further growthPARIS, FRANCE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Expansion of Luxurynsight’s reach in China to continue empowering luxury, fashion and beauty brands with data-driven software solutions and market insights
• Preparation of a new growth phase with the recruitment of more than 15 people in the product and technology field, growth hackers as well as China specialists
Luxurynsight, the leading provider of data-driven intelligence and insights dedicated to the luxury, fashion and beauty industries, gives an unfair advantage to luxury houses in their expansion plan in China thanks to its presence in the world’s fastest-growing luxury goods market.
Luxurynsight provides unparallel data-driven analytics to luxury groups and Maisons like LVMH, Kering, Balenciaga, Dior or COTY and supports them in driving their pricing and retail strategy, brand diversification and new product development, thus helping them improving their margins globally.
With a set of customized software solutions, the Company is also opening up its SaaS monitoring platforms to retail clients looking to source the best possible brands. It has already signed with the two leading Chinese retailers, Wangfujing and Bailian Group, and will continue accelerating with Chinese and global groups.
Created by Jonathan Siboni, Luxurynsight is currently servicing over 50 luxury houses and identified over 2,000 potential new clients globally. To address part of this multi-billion-dollar market, Luxurynsight is looking to grow its staff by 50% in France and in China.
To support this ambitious plan, Luxurynsight is delighted to announce the addition of two new shareholders who will support the Company strategic development and leverage their in-depth expertise in the fields of finance and luxury sectors:
Boris Collardi is a renowned Italian-Swiss banker. He led Julius Baer Group, a leading Swiss Private Bank, as CEO for close to 10 years until 2017. Subsequently, he moved to the Pictet Group, where he was one of the seven managing partners until August 2021. In April 2022, EFG International Bank announced his acquisition of a strategic stake, with subsequent nomination to the bank board of directors.
Pierre Denis is a highly experienced luxury and fashion executive. He was Managing Director for Dior in Asia, Europe, then CEO of John Galliano. Subsequently, he was appointed CEO of Jimmy Choo, he oversaw its stock exchange listing and sale to Michael Kors.
Boris Collardi and Pierre Denis will join Luxurynsight’s Advisory Board, thus joining a panel of other topflight executives, notably Christian Blanckaert (formerly Executive Vice President at Hermès), Stanislas de Quercize (former CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier), as well as Isabelle Gex (previously President of Shiseido Perfume).
“We are happy to support Jonathan and Luxurynsight in their acceleration phase. The relevance of their solutions has been demonstrated over the past few years by the company growth and their entry into the finest luxury houses”, comments Boris Collardi. Boris adds: “Jonathan has successfully attracted high quality shareholders, whom we are happily joining, confirming our investment thesis: “great families, great businesses””.
“Jonathan and his teams have succeeded in setting up essential decision-making tools for an environment that is becoming increasingly complex. I am delighted to support them in this new growth phase", comments Pierre Denis.
“It is a pleasure and an honor to see Luxurynsight’s adventure being joined by two first-class partners, Boris Collardi and Pierre Denis, two visionary leaders who demonstrated their ability to anticipate and prepare the world of tomorrow. If luxury is the conjunction of reason and emotion, our technologies would be nothing without the passion and intuition of visionary managers. Boris and Pierre show us the way”, concludes Jonathan Siboni.
