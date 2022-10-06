Submit Release
Everyone is talking about it: iSwiss increasingly present in the Italian and foreign pres

The innovative idea is to overcome a classic limitation of securitisation.”
— Aleo Christopher
LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is difficult for the most famous newspapers to miss news from the financial world, especially if they have all the makings of a top player in the environment.

And that is exactly what is happening with iSiwss, the now famous Swiss deposit company, led by CEO Christopher Aleo, which is increasingly in the spotlight of the most important newspapers in Italy and globally.

After the prestigious award given to Aleo by Forbes magazine as financial innovator of the year, the attention of a national newspaper such as Libero also arrived, which presented to its readers the innovative project born from the Swiss financier's intuition.

In fact, iSwiss has combined innovation with one of the most interesting financial instruments: the starting point is securitisation, a financial instrument little known to the general public but with excellent potential. And this both from the point of view of the issuers, which are often businesses or companies, and from the point of view of the investors, who can count on a series of important guarantees to protect their investment.

The innovative idea is to overcome a classic limitation of securitisation, i.e. the large volumes needed to launch this type of operation, through the sharing system. This means involving several issuers (which in securitisation are called borrowers) in the securitisation project, collecting the necessary volumes and lowering the costs of launching and managing the operation.

A truly unique insight which makes iSwiss and its CEO Chistopher Caleo one of the most interesting realities on the global finance scene: because iSwiss' incredibly rapid growth is not limited to Italy and the Mediterranean area of Europe, but also points towards fast-growing markets, such as the Balkans, thanks to the opening of a new office in Romania.

Old Continent and beyond: in fact, the Swiss deposit bank is aiming to move its offices to the prestigious Downtown Circle in Dubai. This incredible suspended ring will soon surround the world's tallest skyscraper: an ascent that seems truly unstoppable.

You just read:

