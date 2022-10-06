Global Business Analytics in FinTech Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Significant increase in fraudulent activities such as accounting fraud, money laundering, and payment card fraud, rise in demand for fintech in developing economies, surge in integration of artificial intelligence in mobile banking apps, and technological advancements in business analytics are expected to drive the growth of the global business analytics market. Increase in usage and adoption of business analytics in the fintech sector to study and research consumer data to implement effective strategies and rapid advancements in technology during the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global business analytics in fintech market generated $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $22.9 billion CAGR 22.4% No. of Pages in Report 413 Segments Covered Component, deployment mode, type, application, organization size, and region. Drivers Surge in internet penetration among people across the globe Significant increase in fraudulent activities Opportunities Surge in integration of artificial intelligence in mobile banking apps Rise in demand for fintech in developing economies Restrains Issues associated with implementation and integration of business analytics among fintech companies

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of global business analytics in fintech market, owing to increased focus on digital wallets and transactions among people across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in decreased use of cash to limit the spread of the virus, and hence more and more inclined towards cashless transactions, which in turn boosted the growth of the market.

In addition, increase in usage and adoption of business analytics in fintech sector to study and research the consumer data to implement effective strategies further increased its demand.

Moreover, banks and fintech industries provide their customers with useful and appropriate insights to predict future positions and situations.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global business analytics in fintech market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, organization size, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global business analytics in fintech market report include Alteryx, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aspire Systems, Dell Inc., Google, IBM, Knime AG, Microsoft, Mu Sigma, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Finn AI.

The report analyzes these key players in the global business analytics in fintech market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

