G Medical Innovations is introducing a Monkeypox consumer home health test kit, along with 30 new direct to consumer home health testing kits with 24 to 48 hours results

IRVINE, California, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) (the “Company” or “G Medical Innovations”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, G. Medical Health and Wellness, Inc., has developed 31 different at-home health tests kits that are expected to be available to consumers during Q4-2022 through online and later popular big-box retail sites and pharmacies across the United States.

The first 7 new health testing kits were introduced in early July. We are now introducing a new set of 24 home test kits, including the Monkeypox kit, covering the following health issues:

1 Monkeypox orthopoxvirus DNA 2 Hemoglobin A1c 3 Thyroid 4 HPV 5 96 Food Sensitivity 6 208 Food Sensitivity 7 Allergies 8 Vitamin D 9 Inflammation

hCRP, Vit D 10 Metabolism

TSH, Free Testosterone, Cortisol 11 STD Panel Female (6 Tests)

6 Tests: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, HIV, Syphilis, Trichomoniasis 12 STD Panel Male (6 Tests)

(6 Tests: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, HIV, Syphilis, Trichomoniasis 13 Chlamydia and Gonorrhea 14 Trichomoniasis 15 HIV 16 Syphilis 17 Hepatitis C 18 FIT Colon Cancer Screening test 19 Testosterone 20 Men's Health: Estradiol,

Progesterone,

Testosterone,

DHEA

Cortisol (Morning, Noon, Evening, Bedtime), TSH, fT3, fT4, TPO 21 Women's Health: Estradiol,

Progesterone,

Testosterone,

DHEA

Cortisol (Morning, Noon, Evening, Bedtime), TSH, fT3, fT4, TPO 22 Perimenopause



Estradiol, FSH, Progesterone 23 Postmenopause



Estradiol, Progesterone 24 Women's Fertility



Estradiol, LH, FSH, Testosterone 25 Sleep and Stress



Cortisol, Melatonin, DHEA 26 Omega-3 Index Complete:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

• Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

• Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

• Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA)

• Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

• Linoleic Acid

• Gamma-Linolenic Acid

• Eicosadienoic Acid

• Dihomo-gamma-linolenic Acid

• Arachidonic Acid

• Docosatetraenoic Acid

• Docosapentaenoic Acid

Saturated Fatty Acids, Trans Fatty Acids, and

Monosaturated Fatty Acids. 27 Mother's Milk DHA Test 28 Heart Health Panel : Cholesterol,

LDL,

HDL,

Triglycerides,

hs-CRP,

HbA1c 29 Weight Loss Panel: Estradiol,

Progesterone,

Testosterone,

DHEA

Morning Cortisol,

TSH,

HbA1c,

hs-CRP,

Vitamin D 30 Extensive Fitness:

DHEA,

Morning Cortisol,

Testosterone,

TSH, hs-CRP, Vitamin D 31 Skin VitaliTy Test:

Estradiol,

Progesterone,

Testosterone,

DHEA

Morning Cortisol,

TSH,

Vitamin D

All the kits will be available for purchasing by consumers during Q4-2022 online and later at popular retail locations and pharmacies across the United States.

The tests offered to consumers utilize FDA registered components

Test kit prices range from $50-$260; all test kits provide results within 24 to 48 hours once the kit is received by our CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified labs

Additional testing kits to be announced next year

Over time the company expects to serve millions of Americans

“Now, instead of spending time at the doctor’s office doing tests that often sum up to several hundreds of dollars, consumers will be able to order tests online in a click of a button, perform the test in privacy and receive their results online within 24-48 hours once the kit is received by our CLIA certified labs.This will allow them to quickly begin making any necessary health changes or follow up health care visits,” said Dr. Yacov Geva, CEO of G Medical Innovations.

The simplicity of the Company’s tests is that instead of drawing whole blood from the vein, the tests use simple, non-painful elements such as saliva, swab sticks, and blood drop from finger pricking to provide the same results. Consumers should expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $260 depending on the tests’ complexity.



As telehealth and telemedicine industry pioneers, the management of G Medical Innovations has been offering patient home care monitoring and service for over 30 years. The Company has taken a strategic decision to divert to more comprehensive home testing solutions as an expansion of its patient services and as part of its vision to focus on home-based health care systems.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. is a healthcare company engaged in the development of next-generation mHealth and telemedicine solutions and monitoring service platforms. The Company’s solutions and services can empower consumers, patients, and providers to better monitor, manage and improve clinical and personal health outcomes, especially for those who suffer from cardiovascular disease (or CVD), pulmonary disease, and diabetes. The Company’s current product lines consist of its Prizma medical device (or Prizma), a clinical-grade device that can transform almost any smartphone into a medical monitoring device, enabling both healthcare providers and individuals to monitor, manage and share a wide range of vital signs and biometric indicators; its Extended Holter and Monitoring Cardiac Telemetry Patch services, utilizing a multi-channel patient-worn biosensors, with algorithms for real time analysis and transmission that captures electrocardiography (i.e. ECG) data continuously, including QT Syndrome Prolongation Detection. In addition, the Company is developing its Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System (or VSMS), which is expected to provide full, continuous, and real-time monitoring of a wide range of vital signs and biometrics. Its monitoring services include provision of Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (i.e. IDTF) monitoring services and private monitoring services. Visit https://gmedinnovations.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, G Medical is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the launch of its new health testing kits, expected availability, pricing and timing for results from the testing kits, the benefits of using the new kits, the expected announcement of additional testing kits later this year, and the Company’s expectation to serve millions of Americans over time. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, or achievements of G Medical Innovations could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in G Medical’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 29, 2022, which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, G Medical Innovations undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

