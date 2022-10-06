High Purity Quartz Market Revenue All Set to Cross US$1.1 Bn Mark in 2025, Says Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most prominent materials with widespread application in making of technologically advanced products, high purity quartz (HPQ) continues to witness heightening sales worldwide. Some of the key application areas such as microcrystalline solar cells, microelectronics, fibre optics, semiconductor fused quartz, and high-intensity lighting tubing are expected to drive the growth of global high purity quartz market. Fairfield Market Research in its recently published report forecasts strong growth of around 7.5% for high purity quartz market during 2021 – 2025, expecting the global revenue to reach in excess of US$1,130 Mn by the end of projection period. The report highlights an influx of opportunities that are likely to accompany with the rampant developments in telecom industry like transparent cladding. The notable increase in the number of fabrication facilities will also significantly uphold the growth of the market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

High purity quartz market size was around US$840.8 Mn in 2021

Dominance of the solar and semiconductors industry clear as it accounts for nearly 3/4 th of the overall market revenue

of the overall market revenue Asia Pacific poised to represent the leading regional market with more than 50% of the total HPQ consumption





Insights into Segmental Analysis

While research reveals that the maximum consumption of high purity quartz prevails in the semiconductors segment, that by the electronic components manufacturing sector will also remain significant for the expansion of high purity quartz market. Semiconductors continue to account for over half the global demand, closely followed by that in the solar PV segment. In the wake of an increasing number of fabrication facilities worldwide, high purity quartz market is expected to witness continued demand surge. In addition, solid expansion of the consumer electronics industry will further bolster the sales. The report also indicates the dramatically rising rate of adoption of optical fibres by the telecom, and broadband industry, which further points to a hotbed of revenue generation opportunities for the participants of high purity quartz market. Moreover, the unprecedented expanse of 5G technology is expected to heavily contribute toward HPQ sales as suggested by the report.

Key Report Highlights

Although high grade quartz continues to the most sought-after categories, ultra-high purity quartz is anticipated to be the fastest growing grade segment

The competition revolves around innovations regarding the development of environmentally sustainable, as well as cost competitive HPQ production technologies

A remarkable demand-supply gap is likely to create a price hike in the next few years





Insights into Regional Analysis

Research suggests that the North American region remains the world’s top producer of high purity quartz, whereas Asia Pacific will continue to be the predominant consumer clearly owing to the most widespread presence of a majority of application industries. In terms of supply, North Carolina, Russia, and Norway will remain at the forefront. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to maintain over half the share in global HPQ demand generation. China, and Japan will especially represent the lucrative pockets, being the world’s largest production hubs for consumer electronics, semiconductors, and solar PV. The market here will gain substantially from the rapid digital transformation, and a consistent uptick recorded in solar PV installations.

Key Players in Global High Purity Quartz Market

Sibelco N.V., Russian Quartz, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd., The Quartz Corporation, Yilgarn Minerals Limited, Creswick Quartz Pty Ltd., High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd., Golovach Quartz are some of the prominent company names driving competition in high purity quartz market. Among these, Quartz Corp., and Sibelco remain the leading contributors to global HPQ market with the lion’s share revenue generation.

